‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Celebrates 26th Birthday With A Beach Getaway

Happy birthday, Audrey Roloff! The Little People, Big World star turned 26 on Wednesday and she celebrated it by going on a beach trip with husband Jeremy. Audrey and Jeremy both shared snaps of their super chill getaway on their social media accounts.

Last week, Jeremy Roloff asked his Twitter followers for recommendations on this beach trip that he’s planning. Turns out, he was actually planning to take his wife on a vacation for her special day. Jeremy and Audrey ended up taking their fans’ suggestion and rented an Airbnb apartment at Gearheart, Oregon.

Jeremy and Audrey shared moments of their memorable getaway on their Instagram Stories. They started the with a “birthday beach brunch” at Cannon Beach where they enjoyed a massive buffet spread. Then they camped at Gearheart Ocean State Park and spent the day reading, sunbathing, and building a cozy campfire.

This birthday beach trip also serves as Audrey’s last outing before she gives birth to their first child. The reality star is now in her 34th week of pregnancy–just a few more weeks before her due date! The Little People, Big World couple are expecting a baby girl on August 31. This will be the second grandchild of the Roloff family after Zach and Tori’s baby Jackson.

Happy birthday Audrey! 26 never looked so good! Thank you for sharing your life with us. Thank you for sharing your marriage and advice with us. You're so beautiful inside and out! I can't wait to see you become a mom. Your daughter is so lucky! I hope your day is great. ???????????? A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@journeyofjerandauj) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Jeremy and Audrey have not yet announced a name for their baby girl. They also haven’t given their fans an update as to whether or not the baby will be a little person like her cousin Jackson. However, in previous LPBW episodes, the couple had said that the probability of this happening is very slim.

While Little People, Big World is taking a short break in between seasons, Jeremy and Audrey make sure to keep their fans updated with their pregnancy journey. Audrey recently posted on her blog photos from her gorgeous maternity shoot taken in the middle of a daisy field. According to the reality star, this place reminds them of the day when their love has “multiplied.”

“Before Jer and I started dating, we [had] this particularly memorable perfect summer day picking warm berries and walking alongside the train tracks through the daisy fields. It was the day that Jeremy began calling me ‘Daisy Braids’ – a nickname that he continued to call me throughout our dating relationship, letter writing, and into our marriage. That day was the day that our love multiplied.”

Jeremy and Audrey got married in 2014. Three years later, they announced that they were expecting their first child. In her latest blog post, Audrey described her pregnancy as perfect timing. She penned a prayer for her baby girl and thanked God for His “perfect will.” The excited first-time mom also prayed for a healthy and strong baby with “red curly hair.”

“Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair. ;)”

Are you excited to meet Jeremy and Audrey’s little girl? Little People, Big World fans can expect to see more of Audrey’s pregnancy and delivery when the reality show returns for a new season by September, as announced by Roloff matriarch Amy.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Instagram]