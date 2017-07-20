British Conspiracy Theorist Goes Missing After Predicting End Of The World

There have been many conspiracy theories about the end of the world and one of the latest was from a British man, who said that the catastrophe would first hit Northern Hemisphere. Now, Michael Denon-Ross has gone missing in Australia after predicting that the apocalypse will happen on July 13.

Denon-Ross was convinced that July 13 is an important day as something big will happen. The 57-year-old has shared his thoughts on meteor showers, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and the Illuminati, regularly posting about them on Facebook. In one of his end of the world posts in May, Denon-Ross talked about the significant date as something that no one can stop from happening.

“T-Minus 54 days to 13th July. That’s just 7 weeks and 6 days. I believe amongst other things, unless we can prevent it happening, HAARP type weapons will punch a hole through the Ionosphere and earth will be subjected to a STELLARWIND/SOLARSTORM/SKYFALL.”

Denon-Ross had also predicted meteor showers at the Meyers Lake in Ohio that will affect “39th and 40th parallel north.” He also wished good luck to all people living in the Northern Hemisphere.

He even urged his friends to prepare for the apocalypse by purchasing food and weapons and also to be ready for battle.

As early as April, Denon-Ross has already made a connection on the July 13 end of the world theory. On April 19 (19/4), he posted that an asteroid measuring one mile wide just passed the Earth. He explained that July 13 is the 194th day of the year.

Denon-Ross, who is from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, traveled to Australia early in June and checked in at an Alice Springs hotel on June 8, reports stated.

He also posted on his Facebook that he will be staying in Perth, Australia, for three months with a tourist visa. No one has heard from him since his check-in at a hotel and his last Facebook post on July 13.

Denon-Ross’ stay in the hotel should have been due on July 15, but according to Daily Mail, he did not return to the said hotel but his belongings were still in his room. This is not the first time he went missing. The news outlet added that Denon-Ross had also gone missing in 2013.

Northern Territory Police are now appealing to the public to share information of Denon-Ross’ whereabouts. Gloucestershire officers are now helping with Northern Territory Police to track the conspiracy theorist.

