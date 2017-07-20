Briton Michael Denon-Ross Missing in Australia

A British man has gone missing in Australia.

Michael Denon-Ross, who is from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, traveled to Australia early in June and checked in at an Alice Springs hotel on June 8, reports stated.

He also posted on his Facebook that he will be staying in Perth, Australia, for three months with a tourist visa. No one has heard from him since his check-in at a hotel and his last Facebook post on July 13.

Denon-Ross’ stay in the hotel should have been due on July 15, but according to Daily Mail, he did not return to the said hotel but his belongings were still in his room.

Northern Territory Police are now appealing to the public to share information of Denon-Ross’ whereabouts. Gloucestershire officers are now helping with Northern Territory Police to track the conspiracy theorist.

‘He has not been seen or heard from since. We ask anyone who sights Michael or who has any information to contact police.’

