‘BB19’ Spoilers: Someone Has Accepted The Temptation Of The Halting Hex. What Is It And What Curse Was Given?

BB 19 took a wild turn with the Den of Temptation this season. The final temptation has been accepted as the houseguests entered the Den of Temptation one at a time to find out if they were the lucky recipient America had chosen.

The following will contain BB19 information that has not aired. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

Every season, Julie Chen tells the Big Brother houseguests to “expect the unexpected.” This season, the BB19 houseguests were surprised when they learned just how big the twist of the Den of Temptation was. For each temptation taken, a curse was given. Someone had to pay the price for a new power having been released in the house. The only complaint from fans on social media was that the punishment was passed to other BB19 houseguests, rather than the one who took the temptation.

There has been lots of talk about the final trip into the Den of Temptation. While it was announced that the America was voting for the recipient of the Halting Hex, there was no explanation of the power. The speculation was that the temptation would allow the holder to block the return of the evicted houseguest who wins the Battle Back. Well, Big Brother fooled us all.

The Halting Hex will give the holder the power to stop a live eviction, making it a non-eviction Thursday for BB19. The houseguest will have four weeks to use it or the power will expire. With this type of power in the game, the Big Brother houseguests are a little panicked.

Big Brother fans can rule out Paul, Kevin, and Christmas as potential winners of the Halting Hex. Each has already received a temptation and are ineligible for another. According to Joker’s Updates, the BB19 houseguests are worried that Dominique may have the power as she is the target for eviction this week. Of course, the one who has accepted the temptation is not required to tell the other houseguests, and having a power this huge would be a good secret to keep.

BB19 fans have a busy couple of days ahead. The live eviction is Thursday and the Battle Back is Friday. Don’t forget to tune in and catch the show to find out who holds the Haunting Hex and what curse will be unleashed as a result.

[Featured Image by CBS]