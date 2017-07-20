Blac Chyna’s former flame Pilot Jones still has a lot of things to say about her as he recently revealed more intriguing details about their short-lived romance.

Speaking with US Weekly, the former Glee star opened up about his controversial relationship with Blac Chyna and how the voluptuous beauty cyberbullied him in the past.

According to the news outlet, the 29-year-old reality star started going out with Pilot Jones in late 2015. Although the two were reportedly getting along quite well at that time, they never really made their relationship official.

Pilot Jones recalled that he met Blac Chyna at a party that he was hosting and instantly got really close with each other. The R&B singer reiterated that as a couple, they “didn’t have to put a title on anything,” adding that the feeling they have for each other was mutual.

However, when things got serious between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in January 2016, Pilot Jones reportedly stayed on the side and remained friends with the vixen.

Pilot Jones also claimed that his relationship with Blac Chyna at that point was “pretty much business.” He added that he finds Blac Chyna as a great person despite their misunderstandings.

“I just don’t like some of the decisions she’s made as of recent, but other than that she’s a great person.”

Eventually, Pilot Jones’ relationship with Blac Chyna turned sour after photos of them kissing leaked online. Apparently, the images were the last straw for their so-called friendship.

It can be recalled that Rob Kardashian accused the actor of intentionally distributing the photos in public. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even sent multiple threats through text.

The aspiring reality star also insinuated that he might be the father of Blac Chyna’s then unborn baby, Dream Kardashian. Sources revealed that Pilot Jones contemplated on getting a DNA test shortly after Dream was born.

Adding fuel to the fire was Blac Chyna’s response to Pilot Jones and the controversial images. The Lashed Bar owner seemingly attacked her ex online when she exposed his sexuality.

Apparently, Blac Chyna outed Pilot Jones as bisexual, adding that he tried to “extort” her.

“She’s not a little bit of a bully, she clearly did bully me — there’s no ‘little bit’ to it. I was outed on social media.”

Despite Blac Chyna’s accusations that Pilot Jones was the one who leaked the photos for publicity and money, the singer vehemently denied allegations, adding that he was even used by the curvaceous reality star.

Pilot Jones claimed that he brought a lucrative business deal to Blac Chyna and was never compensated for it. He revealed that he even discussed the matter with Blac Chyna’s lawyer but to no avail.

“I think that this was just another you know, another mastermind manipulation that she does. She’s a master manipulator.”

Pilot Jones also addressed Blac Chyna’s revelation that he is bisexual. The actor reiterated that the reality star tried to make him feel bad about his sexuality and used it against him. He also revealed that he was not the only bisexual man Blac Chyna dated in the past and will definitely not be the last.

“I’m not the only bisexual man that Blac Chyna has dated, and I was not the last, you know what I’m saying? I feel like the thing that brought us together, she’s used against me. She tried to make me feel ashamed of who I am, and that’s not OK.”

After the incident, Pilot Jones admitted that he entered a “deep depression” and described it as the “lowest point” of his life. He eventually managed to recover from the situation and started a foundation named after his kids, which aims to bring awareness to cyberbullying.

Pilot Jones is now currently busy making music and working on a new reality show that promises to spill Blac Chyna’s secret on TV. Titled The A-List Miami, Pilot Jones is expected to reveal how Blac Chyna used him to “goose her TV show” with Rob Kardashian.

