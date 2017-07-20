‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: Lena Dunham Cast In Season 7

American Horror Story has officially cast former Girls star Lena Dunham for the upcoming Season 7. The FX anthology series has cast a lot of new faces for the upcoming batch of episodes, and Dunham is the latest actresses to be named to the always growing cast.

According to E! Online, American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy, announced that his friend Lena Dunham would be joining the cast for Season 7 via his Twitter account on Wednesday. Fans seemed torn about the announcement but were excited about being given new details on the upcoming season.

Lena Dunham now joins the other cast members who have already been confirmed for Season 7. The actress will star side-by-side with American Horror Story staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as fan favorites Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter. However, Lena won’t be alone as a new face on set. Other new cast members who have been announced include Billy Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Leslie Grossman.

In addition, Ryan Murphy also revealed that on Thursday the official theme for American Horror Story Season 7 will be revealed, and that everything will make sense after the news drops. As fans already know, the new season will center around the 2016 Presidential election and events that take place around election night.

This week, an alleged teaser for Season 7 reportedly leaked online and swept the internet. In the video clip, fans are taken through a room full of white balloons floating in the darkness until a solitary red balloon appears. Then out of the shadows a, man wearing a scary white clown mask emerges smiling eerily into the camera. It has yet to be revealed whether the AHS teaser is legit, or just a fan made video being passed off as the real deal. However, fans will seemingly get more information on Thursday as Ryan Murphy releases some major details on Season 7, which is set to premiere on FX in September.

He's Baaaaaack A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

What are your thoughts on the latest American Horror Story spoilers and news? Do you think Lena Dunham will be a good addition to the cast for Season 7?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]