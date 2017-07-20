Jamie Dornan Fears He Might End Up Like John Lennon After Playing Christian Grey In Fifty Shades Franchise

Jamie Dornan has been in the industry for over a decade but he is famously known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Although his iconic role helped him reach the pinnacle of his career, he fears that it will be the reason that will lead him to lose his life.

The 35-year-old Irish actor has recently shared his greatest fear and it is completely about portraying the kinky billionaire in the Fifty Shades of Grey. Jame Dornan revealed that he was worried that an obsessed fan of the erotic novel-turned-movie might do the unthinkable and he is certainly not happy with that thought.

Dakota Johnson’s leading man then talked about the death of John Lennon back in 1980. The Beatles legend was shot in the back four times by Mark David Chapman. The famous English singer-songwriter was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lone gunman was believed to be a fan of John Lennon. This is exactly what Jamie Dornan was afraid of. He noted that he’s a husband and a father so he doesn’t want for his life to be cut short.

However, Jamie Dornan may be adding more crazy fans to his supporters’ list as he is expected to be showing more of himself in the Fifty Shades Freed. The husband of Amelia Warner instantly became a sex symbol after portraying Christian Grey in the first two Fifty Shades films. Now that the third installment is coming soon, many are already anticipating that it will be a lot more daring.

Rumor has it that Jamie Dornan will finally show off his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. Since the trilogy is known for its erotic factor, Jamie showing his private part is certainly something fans would not object to, especially since the hunky actor has previously teased the fans that they would just have to “wait and see.”

Although Jamie Dornan seemingly hinted that there is a possibility for him to showcase his manhood in Fifty Shades Freed, producers of the trilogy have shared that they will not be heading in that direction.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]