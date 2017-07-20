‘GH’ Spoilers: Will Sonny Help Laura Save Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers are promising an action-packed Thursday. Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) is missing, and no one knows where he is. Obviously, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is the prime suspect, but there is no proof he took the little boy. There are several theories behind the kidnapping, some more plausible than others. While the answers are still days away, GH spoilers indicate tomorrow’s episode will show desperate measures being taken.

Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) is in charge of Spencer. When he went missing at camp, she was in panic mode. He had just had a confrontation with Valentin and his daughter Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). As time passes, she is becoming more and more desperate. According to Soap Hub, GH spoilers say that Laura is going to ask Sonny (Maurice Benard) for help. This clearly shows how desperate she is to find Spencer, considering she knows all about what he really does in his businesses. This favor is going to cause tension between Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) because he is supposed to be going straight and leaving the business. He is a man of his word, and he would do anything for his family, but will he choose to upset his wife and help find his nephew before he meets a fate he can’t come back from?

Take a look at some fun shots we took while filming today's all-new #GH! Swipe left for more! What was your favorite moment from today's episode? #GeneralHospital #BehindtheScenes A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Right now, GH viewers are speculating that Helena (Constance Towers) may be behind the kidnapping of Spencer. This seems far-fetched, but considering her hold on Port Charles, anything is possible. Rumors of a Nikolas (formerly Tyler Christopher) return have been floating around social media, but nothing has been confirmed. If Spencer was taken to be reunited with his father, why would Nikolas have his son grabbed and then left in a basement?

The most plausible explanation for what happened to Spencer is that Valentin’s men took him. GH spoilers have not confirmed that, but sometimes, the most obvious scenario is actually what happened. After the little boy scared Charlotte and told her the truth (or what he believes to be the truth), Valentin’s temper took over. He made sure he was seen with Laura, had a confrontation, took his daughter for a visit, and is using Nina (Michelle Stafford) to do his bidding. This is one well-crafted plan, and, if executed properly, it could keep his name in the clear.

TODAY ON #GH… Sam's secret catches up to her. Plus, Carly makes a grand gesture and it's discharge day for Ava! #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Tune into GH tomorrow to find out if Sonny will help Laura search for Spencer, and if he will speed up the search by using his connections. If there is anyone in Port Charles who can make things happen, it is the mob boss himself, Sonny Corinthos.

