‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From July 19 Episode, Nominees Ready For Eviction

This July 19 Big Brother 19 recap comes from the Wednesday night episode. The BB19 house was just about ready to evict a fifth person this summer, but first, it was time to let the CBS audience know who won the Power of Veto and whether or not it got used during the Week 3 Veto Ceremony. Would Head of Household Alex Ow decide who her primary target for eviction would be this time? This episode of the show was aired by CBS on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot took place during the Sunday episode (July 16), with the winner of the Week 3 HOH Competition getting revealed as well as the Week 3 nominees for eviction. Alex Ow won the endurance challenge and got to go after a target of her choice. Working with Paul Abrahamian, that ended up being Dominique Cooper, with Alex putting up Jessica Graf as a pawn on the block next to her.

This July 19 Big Brother 19 recap marks the first of three straight nights of the show, as following the Power of Veto episode, Thursday night (July 20) will serve as the eviction episode and then Friday night (July 21) will be a special “Battle Back” episode. Once the highlights of the past episode were shown and the aftermath of the nominations was felt, it was time to play the Week 3 Veto Competition.

“I don’t care that I broke my foot, I just care that I can’t give everything to this.”-#BBChristmas #BB19 pic.twitter.com/6OU4JYg8eC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 20, 2017

The six people participating in the Week 3 Veto Competition were the HOH (Alex Ow), the two nominees (Dominique Cooper and Jessica Graf), and the three chosen houseguests (Kevin Schlehuber, Christmas Abbott, and Jason Dent). At the Veto Competition, Christmas had to sit out because she wasn’t medically cleared to play. The object was to walk across a balance beam, hit a button, and work their way back. The first person to do it 50 times would win. There was also a cash temptation to opt out of the challenge.

While it was a pretty straightforward challenge, it took a while for the houseguests to start doing well at it. As for the temptation, Kevin decided that he was going to take it, which isn’t a surprise based on how he has played the game. Kevin ended up winning only $27 this time around, losing the chance at the Veto in the process. In the end, it was Jason Dent who won the Veto, giving him the power to change the nominees or work with Alex Ow and keep them the same. Some interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers were about to be revealed.

Following Jason winning the Power of Veto, Paul Abrahamian put a plan in motion to convince them to use the power to take down Jessica Graf and nominate Mark Jansen in her place. This was an attempt to ensure that it would be Dominique Cooper going home, because Elena Davies, Raven Walton, and Matt Clines wouldn’t be likely to vote against Mark. When Mark finds out about this plan, he is not happy at all.

Eventually, Dominique catches wind of something going down, especially when she cannot get a straight answer out of people in regard to the upcoming vote. She calls for a house meeting, where she tries to “out” Paul, but apparently, she didn’t watch any of Big Brother 18 because when he is pushed into a corner, he is very good at playing the game. She ends up looking bad and the need for a replacement nominee falls away. At the Veto Ceremony, Jason Dent doesn’t use the power and keeps Dominique Cooper and Jessica Graf on the block.

That brings an end to the July 19 Big Brother 19 recap, but not to the information that is coming out of the BB19 house. For any readers who want to learn what has taken place after the Veto Ceremony and who is getting evicted on Thursday night, a report by the Inquisitr located here provides a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]