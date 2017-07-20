‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Suffering Early Signs Of MS?

The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors ask what’s going on with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). It seemed strange on the Monday, July 17 episode of Y&R that Vikki fell over out of the blue when Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) tossed champagne in her face. It’s not like that tiny little glass full of champagne should have thrown Victoria off balance, but perhaps there’s more to the story.

Is something going on with Victoria?

When Victoria and Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) came home from the post-concert party on the Tuesday, July 18 episode of The Young and the Restless, Victoria complained to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) that she had a headache and Reed explained that his mom took a tumble. Billy seemed concerned, but Vikki reassured him, so he scooted off with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni).

However, now it seems like there’s more to come in this story that will throw a roadblock in the path of Billy and Phyllis’ relationship. Spoilers for this Friday, July 21 Y&R episode reveal that Phyllis loses patience with Billy. No doubt this has to do with him sticking too close to his ex, but why is Billy spending more time with Victoria? Could it be a health concern that draws him closer?

Do Victoria and Nikki both have MS?

We’ve seen lots of Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) struggle with MS lately on Young and the Restless episodes, but she seems to be coping as best she can. Soap fans have also seen Billy and Phyllis getting closer and closer while Victoria sees Billy slipping away. But if Vikki suffers a health crisis, Billy would come running back to support her and Phyllis would have to take her lumps because that’s the mother of his children.

The old medical wisdom was that MS was not hereditary, but having a parent or sibling with multiple sclerosis indicated a much greater risk of developing the chronic illness. But new research from a Canadian university discovered a hereditary gene mutation that is linked to MS. If Y&R writer Sally Sussman has done her homework, she might know this and have written an MS plot for Victoria.

Today on #YR, Victor is forced to make a tough choice and Abby's reputation is on the line. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tsaveRbGMf pic.twitter.com/pmJX5eOeh4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2017

Vikki showing symptoms of early MS?

When Abby tossed that tiny glass of champagne on her sister, Victoria might have lost her balance because the micro-aggression startled her. But then again, it might be something more. One of the common early signs of multiple sclerosis is balance problems and dizziness. That prat fall at the Newman Tower party could be a hint of a brewing medical crisis that’s coming to torment Victoria.

Victoria really wants Billy back, but she would not want her health to be impaired to make it happen. Y&R fans seem to be divided on the Billy, Phyllis, and Victoria love triangle. Some think Billy and Vikki are soul mates and others think he’s got electric chemistry with Phyllis. If Victoria is diagnosed with MS, it will change everything. Billy would stand with Vikki and Phyllis would be left out in the cold.

Or throw champagne in their face! ???????? https://t.co/DDeB1yxjGm — Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle) July 17, 2017

So far, Vikki has a clean bill of health

Overall, Victoria Newman has been pretty lucky with her medical history. Some soap gals have multiple miscarriages, amnesia, and all sorts of other ill-health. Vikki had appendicitis almost 20 years ago and a brief coma while pregnant with Reed back in the day. Those incidents aside, Victoria has been healthy and has had no major medical incidents since Reed was born other than a sprained ankle.

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows for next week promise that “Victoria reaches a breaking point” and Phyllis discovers something “stunning.” These spoilers might relate to a possible coming health crisis for Vikki. If her daughter is diagnosed with MS, Nikki would be devastated on top of her marriage to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) falling apart and all the family drama.

Today on #YR, Phyllis vies for Billy's attention while he is focused on helping Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/v5nDTvDjcj pic.twitter.com/WfCPYGhjMd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 29, 2017

Victoria drama and other Newman antics next week

What do you think? Doesn’t it seem strange that Victoria fell over out of the blue with little cause? Is Y&R laying the groundwork for a health crisis for Vikki to lure Billy away from Phyllis? Could Victoria have MS like her mom? Will the stress of Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) airing the Victor vs. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) brawl stress Victoria into a health crisis?

Stay tuned to Y&R for more on this and to see what happens next week when Hilary airs that epic Newman confrontation on The Hilary Hour. Soon, all of Genoa City will see the dirty Newman secrets explode but Victor seems to be beyond caring and Nikki will be in Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) arms by then.

It's a week so big, it will leave you speechless! Don't miss all the drama next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/5OvmoPesUL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]