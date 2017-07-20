Will Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Be A Bigger Hit Than Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is going to be unveiled next month. CNET has the news.

“Samsung’s mobile chief has made it official: We’re a little over a month away from meeting Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8. No, we don’t have the official invitation yet, but earlier this week DJ Koh, who heads the mobile division, told a room full of journalists in Taiwan that Samsung will unveil the Note 8 in late August.”

The article adds that sales will start in September for some regions. Samsung is likely trying to get the Note 8 into stores before Apple’s iPhone 8, which is set to be a huge change from previous generations of Apple’s smartphone. According to Tom’s Guide, Samsung’s large device will be worth the wait. It will likely have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen that could have a 4K resolution, which would be great for using it in the Gear VR. However, a 4K screen could also eat up a lot of battery life.

The Note 8 will likely also have a whopping 6GB of RAM, a dual 13MP camera with 3X optical zoom, and an advanced Snapdragon processor. It will look very much like the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which isn’t a bad thing according to most. The new Galaxy device has been causing quite the stir on Twitter.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes at a very volatile time for Samsung, whose Galaxy Note 7 was widely referred to as the “Galaxy Nuke 7” after several devices exploded in people’s hands. Samsung thought their Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones would bring their customer base back to high levels, but there have been many reports that sales are lower than expected. Ewan Spence of Forbes believes that the Galaxy Note 8 is being released earlier than expected so Samsung can make up for poor sales of their Galaxy S8 series.

Despite the rumors of poor sales, Phone Arena reports that Samsung is refuting the negativity.

“However, Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh refuted these reports at a press conference held in Taipei recently. Besides confirming the late August reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, he said that sales of the Galaxy S8 smartphones are well above those of the Galaxy S7 devices.”

The article adds that Koh claims the sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones are 15 percent higher than the Galaxy S7 smartphones were last year. Still, some people don’t think that’s enough to completely save Samsung. However, if the Galaxy Note 8 is as good in person as it is in all the leaks, it’s likely Samsung will end the year on a good note (no pun intended).

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]