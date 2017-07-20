John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer — Glioblastoma Is ‘Aggressive’ Type Of Brain Tumor

John McCain’s surgery was much more serious than first thought and now that the pathology reports are back from that procedure over the weekend, it is revealed that the Senator from Arizona has brain cancer. The news broke around the 8 p.m. hour on Wednesday night, one of the first people to report on this was CNN’s Steve Brusk who tweeted the news to CNN viewers.

According to Tucker Carlson, who announced the news during his program on Wednesday evening by reading from a statement, McCain’s brain cancer was discovered by the doctors at the Mayo Clinic after the pathology tests came back from his weekend surgery. That surgery was to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. During the surgery to remove that blood clot, the tumor was discovered.

The statement released by the Mayo Clinic said that after the blood clot was removed from the Senator, “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.” At this time, Senator McCain is at home and he and his family are discussing the treatment options available for this type of cancer, according to The Hill.

The Mayo Clinic said that the treatment options were being reviewed by the McCain family, along with the Senator’s Mayo Clinic care team. For cancer of this type, options could include a combination of therapy for the Senator. Often, treatment for the glioblastoma would include chemotherapy and radiation combined.

BREAKING: @SenJohnMcCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his daughter @MeghanMcCain confirmed pic.twitter.com/dZWRBczU2E — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 20, 2017

According to CNN News, their Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke directly with John McCain’s doctors at the Mayo Clinic. They report that on Friday, McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot and the presence of glioblastoma was confirmed from the lab results of that surgery.

This type of tumor forms in the brain and spinal cord tissue. It is a”particularly aggressive tumor.” According to CNN, McCain’s Mayo Clinic medical team said the following.

“A pathologist was in the operating room during the procedure, a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision,” said his doctor. He also added “the surgery lasted about three to four hours. Post-surgical brain scans show the tissue causing concern has been completely removed.”

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with aggressive form of brain tumor: https://t.co/j62dYDGXTk pic.twitter.com/aZtGszKeCJ — Slate (@Slate) July 20, 2017

The Senator showed no sign of neurological problems either before or after the surgery, according to his doctors. McCain authorized the doctors at the Mayo Clinic to talk to CNN’s Dr. Gupta. He is home in Arizona recuperating and doing great, according to his medical team.

Meghan McCain, the Senator’s daughter, is one of five female hosts on the Fox News noontime show, Outnumbered. She said her father was doing well during the show on Wednesday and mentioned nothing about this diagnosis. She was very upbeat during the early afternoon show on Wednesday, so perhaps this news wasn’t revealed to the McCain family until later in the afternoon.

Meghan released a statement this evening on Twitter, Fox News read the statement for their viewers. You can see it in the tweet below. Meghan alludes to her father’s strength and how he couldn’t be broken when he was a prisoner of war, he will fight this too, she said.

[Featured Image by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images]