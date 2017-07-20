Donald Trump Jr. Can’t Wait For His Dad’s Presidency To Be Over, Source Says

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly miserable because of his dad’s presidency and can’t wait for it to be over. This is according to a report in People Magazine about how the Trump family dynamic is faring since Donald Trump Sr. took the oath of office.

A friend in Don Jr’s circle said that the eldest Trump son isn’t happy about all the scrutiny that comes with being a member of the POTUS’ family.

“Don can’t do any deals, because he’ll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable,” the insider said.

His misery has more than likely been amplified by the fact that he’s now entangled in the Russian collusion scandal that has plagued his father’s administration for months.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted email correspondence which showed that during the lead up to the 2016 presidential election, he accepted a meeting with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised to give him “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

“In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” Don Jr. said during an interview with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

The initial email came from a man named Rob Goldstone, who is a publicist; Emin Agalarov, a pop-star and son of Russian oligarch; and Aras Agalarov. Natalia wasn’t the only Russian at the meeting though. The New York Times reports that Rinat Ahkmetshin, a Russian-born lobbyist and former Soviet intelligence officer, was there too.

As The Guardian reports, a couple of key members of Donald Trump’s campaign team were present at that meeting including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Kushner, who is now a government official, did not disclose the meeting on the security clearance forms he was obligated to fill out. This has led to calls for him to lose his security clearance.

According to The Guardian, both Manafort and Trump Jr. will testify before the Senate Judiciary committee on July 26 as the investigation continues into Trump’s connections to Russia before the elections. Jared Kushner will testify on July 24.

According to The Independent, the meeting is also being investigated by special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Mueller’s office has called one of the eight participants in the meeting, Ike Kaveladze, for an interview. Kaveladze is an American citizen and an employee of a Russian real estate agency. His lawyer stated that he thought he was going to the meeting to act as an interpreter and representative for Emin and Aras Agalarov, the father and son duo who are sometimes called The Trumps of Russia.

