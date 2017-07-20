Nintendo Switch Online App Received Complaints, ‘Splatoon 2’ Desirable, App Is A ‘Convoluted Mess’

It would seem the Nintendo Switch online app isn’t getting great reviews, according to Euro Gamer, but it isn’t fully operational at this point. Splatoon 2, which is on Splatnet, is the only game to support the app. The game itself is enamoring with its future maps that are on deck, as well as weapon lists and articles of clothing of your choosing.

There had been concerns regarding this newly announced app on trying to gain an understanding of its usage. It turns out that it is a “convoluted mess.” There seem to be quite a few hoops you have to jump through to achieve your goal, which may make it not worth it to use. When running Splatoon 2, the first step would be to go to the online lounge and create a room. Then, you’d need to create a notification which is exclusive only to your phone.

There’s also the issue of limited voice usage because if you switch from one app to another, you’ll lose your connection to other chat buddies.

People over at the Nintendo Switch sub-Reddit voiced their disdain of the online app. Some expressed thinking that Nintendo simply doesn’t “value voice chat.” Of course, this could be just an unneeded bell or whistle anyhow, right?

“It’s terrible. Huge difference if I can’t even exit the app to do other things. The backlash is about to be immense.”

Another disadvantage to the voice chat is that the screen needs to remain on in order to use it. This can cause serious battery drainage. Then there’s the issue of keeping things G-rated on voice chat, according to Polygon. This is something likely unable to police.

There’s also yet another issue when it comes to hearing the game audio whilst in voice chat. This cannot be done. Someone did find a workaround for this. Polygon mentioned something about plugging a dongle into your Switch and the phone to acquire sounds from both areas. But do you really want to go through that convoluted process when it’s likely unnecessary?

Nintendo's Switch online app is live – and it's a bit of a disaster. https://t.co/HNnO7XFKjf pic.twitter.com/1flWXkJ39w — Eurogamer.net (@eurogamer) July 19, 2017

The Nintendo Switch online app isn’t “properly” live just yet, so hopefully, the company will work out the aforementioned disadvantages come Splatoon 2’s release on July 21. Although the game may be fun for some, hopefully, the voice chat will be less problematic. Could some of you do without voice chat altogether?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]