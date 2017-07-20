Pennsylvania Parents Who ‘Gifted’ Young Teen Daughter To 52-Year-Old Man Sentenced

The Pennsylvania parents accused of “gifting” their oldest daughter to a now-52-year-old man when she was just a young teen were sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus were charged and tried for child endangerment as a result of giving their oldest daughter, now in her late teens, to Lee Donald Kaplan after the man “helped them out of financial trouble.” Kaplan sexually assaulted the teen and her five sisters over the course of years.

Daniel Stoltzfus pleaded no contest to the charges against him, while Savilla pleaded not guilty and was convicted.

Kaplan has been described as a “cult-like figure,” and was convicted of 17 counts, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault last month.

During the Wednesday sentencing hearing, Bucks County Judge Jeffrey L. Finley called the crimes committed by the Pennsylvania parents, reportedly members of the Amish faith, “unimaginable” before sentencing the couple to up to seven years in prison for child endangerment.

After the Pennsylvania parents gifted their young teen daughter to Kaplan, the young teen bore her abuser two children, reports Fox News. Over the course of her parents’ trial, it was revealed that she was just 14-years-old when she gave birth for the first time. It was also revealed that the teen’s mother was aware that her daughter was being sexually assaulted, but thought that “it could be a good thing.”

“I could see that it could be a good thing. I always trusted him that whatever goes on is a good thing.”

Authorities first became aware that the girl’s parents had gifted their young teen daughter to Kaplan just over a year ago. That is when a neighbor contacted police with a tip that prompted a search of his Feasterville, Pennsylvania home. As PEOPLE reports, when police arrived they discovered that Kaplan was living with 12 young girls, six of whom he considered to be his “wives.” His young victims and even Pennsylvania parents Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus reportedly considered him a “prophet of God.”

“Kaplan had constructed his own sick family unit in which he was the [girls’] father, prophet and God. And these girls were his followers.”

The family’s Amish faith may have made it easier for the Pennsylvania parents to gift their teen daughter to her abuser. All of the Stoltzfus had reportedly been raised Amish, were home schooled, and had never been issued birth certificates. The Pennsylvania parents and their children left the Amish faith after meeting Kaplan. According to prosecutors, Kaplan had brainwashed the entire family.

“[Cult leaders] can be functional and charming, but they don’t have empathy or sympathy.”

During the Pennsylvania parents’ trial, seven girls took the stand claiming that Kaplan was their husband.

Daniel Stoltzfus was sentenced to three-and-a-half to seven years in prison, Savilla Stoltzfus was sentenced to three to seven years. Lee Kaplan is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

