Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts An Edgy New Haircut While Out With Angelina Jolie Amid Gender Change Rumors

Angelina Jolie’s oldest biological child, daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week with a new haircut.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s alleged interest in becoming a boy, the 11-year-old girl surfaced at a toy store with her actress mom and some of her siblings, including 12-year-old Zahara and 9-year-old Vivienne.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Shiloh and her siblings were seen walking with Angelina Jolie with handfuls of toys. However, while Zahara and Vivienne were both embracing their feminine sides, Zahara with her hair in a cute ponytail and Vivienne with her blonde locks blowing in the wind, Shiloh wore a camouflage hoodie, baggy black shorts, and high-top tennis shoes.

Shiloh was also rocking a new hairstyle after having shaved the sides of her head and leaving the top long.

As for Angelina Jolie, the actress was photographed in a flowing black dress with sandals and a loose-fitting sweater.

Angelina Jolie shares six children with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who celebrated a birthday earlier this month at the Disneyland theme park in Southern California with their brothers and sisters.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has been targeted with rumors of a possibly impending gender change due to her male-inspired style and short hairdo, and her mother hasn’t done much to shut down the rumors. In fact, during an interview with Vanity Fair years ago, Angelina Jolie added to the rumors by admitting that Shiloh wants to be a boy.

The actress also said that she and Pitt had Shiloh’s hair cut years ago and noted that she likes to wear boy’s everything and thinks she’s one of her brothers.

Angelina Jolie and her children have been spending tons of time together in Los Angeles following Jolie’s divorce filing last September. As fans may recall, Jolie initially moved to Malibu with her six kids after requesting full physical custody of the children but has since relocated to Los Feliz where Pitt is currently living at their former marital home.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]