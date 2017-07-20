Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Respond To Cheating Allegation On Instagram: Laugh At BS And Post WCW Bikini Photos

Kevin Hart has hit back at claims that he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. The rumors began when Radar Online posted the following video, along with the headline, “EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Caught Cheating Behind His Pregnant Wife’s Back!” The publication wrote about the “shocking photos” and video of Hart captured at a “5 a.m. rendezvous at a Miami Beach hotel.” Calling Kevin a bad boy, the publication went on to initially write that Hart had been “caught hooking” up with a beautiful female, with Kevin’s wife Eniko nowhere in sight.

The article went on the claim that Kevin was partying and “canoodling” with the gorgeous woman, and claimed that Kevin had even climbed into the passenger’s seat with the woman displayed in the below video. However, closer inspection of the video shows that Kevin and the mystery woman are not sitting together on top of one another in the passenger’s seat. It’s also obvious that Kevin is not alone in the Lexus with the woman. Perhaps that’s why Kevin and Eniko both took to Instagram to show that they are not bothered by the rumor mill claims that their marriage is on the rocks. Kevin’s Instagram account laughed at the rumors, while Eniko posted progress of her baby bump, as seen below.

Kevin wrote that he was shaking his head at the rumors and laughing, while Eniko posted a WCW – or woman crush Wednesday – photo of herself.

Kevin wrote that you just have to laugh at BS. The Instagram post appeared with a photo of Kevin laughing.

For her part, Eniko posted a bikini photo of herself, along with a progress report six months into her pregnancy, noting how she has gained weight in her breasts, belly, and butt areas.

Kevin and Eniko used Instagram to show just how “unbothered” they are by the rumors. Whereas some people on social media are automatically assuming Hart cheated on Eniko, and are posting photos and memes about the situation, others are taking to Twitter and Instagram to defend Kevin against what they call fake news.

Most everyone agrees that the alleged manufactured cheating scandal levied against Kevin will make for a fabulous upcoming comedy special starring Hart in the future.

