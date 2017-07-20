Tori Roloff Gets Huge Smiles From Jackson: ‘He’s So Cute!’

It’s been a little while since the world got to see a new photo or video of Jackson Roloff, but that all changed this afternoon! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to her Instagram story to post a couple adorable shots of her growing boy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tori spent time with her sister-in-law, Molly Roloff, last weekend, celebrating her upcoming wedding. On Friday, July 14, Molly celebrated her bridal shower, and on Saturday and Sunday, her nearest and dearest gal pals got together for her bachelorette party. Tori was in attendance at both events, leaving Jackson at home for the first time as she stayed overnight with the girls (Jackson attended his aunt’s bridal shower with Tori).

Now that Tori is home and getting back to her schedule, she’s back to sharing Jackson with the world.

In the first video, Tori can be seen touching Jackson’s face. As she touches his forehead, nose, and mouth, while he’s sleeping, baby J gives her the biggest smile. “He’s so cute,” someone (presumably Tori) can be heard saying, as Jackson rests. It was a very sweet moment that Tori chose to share with her followers — and they, of course, absolutely loved it!

In the next snap, Tori showed Jackson in his car seat, snoozing away. She said that he was a “great shopping buddy” as he was super chill while his mom ran errands.

Today we got to celebrate Cousin Roloff! We can't wait to meet you baby girl! ???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

In her most recent video, Tori shared a precious video of her little man sucking on his pacifier, putting his finger to it while it was in his mouth. Tori is clearly amused by (and enamored with) her little guy as she can be heard laughing as he just does his own thing.

Fans simply can’t get enough of the Roloff’s growing family. Zach’s brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, will welcome their first child, a baby girl, later this summer. It is going to be so awesome to see baby J with his new cousin in the coming months (and beyond)!

My boys! ???????? #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 30, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Do you enjoy watching Tori and Zach Roloff’s little guy grow and change? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]