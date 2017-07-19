Bella Thorne Enjoyed Intimate Date With Scott After Denying Romance Rumors — Secretly Hooking Up?

Bella Thorne has told fans that she has never shared a sexual relationship with Scott Disick but that clearly didn’t stop her from enjoying an intimate date night with the socialite earlier this week.

According to Hollywood Life, Bella Thorne was dining with Scott at Catch restaurant in New York City on July 17 and from what onlookers witnessed, the twosome had gotten very close to one another.

Considering that Bella Thorne just recently took to social media, telling fans that she never dated Scott, it seemed rather strange how affectionate she was toward the father-of-three, a source reveals.

One insider made it known that Bella Thorne was all over Disick throughout their time at Catch — it’s been their first intimate date night since Scott’s return from Cannes last month.

It was almost two months ago when it was reported that Bella Thorne had dumped Scott over reports that he had cheated on her while the twosome vacationed out in Cannes together.

The actress was so distraught that she took the earliest flight back to Los Angeles and allegedly called it quits soon after.

Now that some time has passed and Disick has reportedly apologized to Bella Thorne, it seems as if she may have given the 34-year-old another chance to make things right.

The supposed fact that they are still hanging out together is a clear indication that things are going great between the duo, regardless of whether they are still dating or not.

During their time at Catch restaurant in NYC, Hollywood Life continues to add by saying that Scott was very touchy with Bella. He gave onlookers the impression that they were dating — especially after kissing Thorne on her cheek.

It’s said that after their night out together, they returned to the same hotel, and while Bella Thorne continues to deny reports that she has reconciled with Disick, her actions seem to speak otherwise.

When Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, first heard about the news of Disick’s romance with Bella Thorne, she was said to have been left sickened for the fact that the duo shares a 15-year age difference.

Scott and Bella Thorne have yet to comment on their reported steamy date night in New York City earlier this week.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]