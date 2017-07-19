Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Getting Engaged? He Is Reportedly Planning To Ask Her Mom And Dad

Is Gigi Hadid on the verge of getting engaged?

After nearly two years of dating, a source claims Zayn Malik is ready to take the next step in his relationship with the model and will soon sit her parents down in hopes of getting their approval to marry their daughter.

On July 19, Hollywood Life shared a report from OK! Magazine‘s July 31 issue, which claims Zayn Malik is concerned that Yolanda Foster and Mohamed Hadid may fail to give him their blessing due to his failed engagement to Perrie Edwards. As an insider explained to the magazine, Malik isn’t too sure about how Foster and Hadid will react but knows that asking for their permission to marry Gigi Hadid is the right thing to do.

The insider went on to reveal that Zayn Malik is reportedly hoping to pop the question sometime this summer, so when it comes to asking Foster and Hadid to marry the model, he’s going to have to do so quickly. That said, he has reportedly been unsuccessful with his efforts to reach out to Gigi Hadid’s parents.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating in late 2015 after being spotted together at Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after party. Prior to their relationship, Hadid had dated Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas while Malik was engaged to Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been extremely open with their relationship on social media and often share photos of each other on Instagram. They’ve also been known to discuss their romance during interviews, and recently, Malik told the Evening Standard that he and Hadid were no different than any other couple.

While Hadid and Malik may feel like a normal couple, they have often been referred to as a power couple due to their booming career. That said, Malik insisted to the Evening Standard that he and his model girlfriend didn’t have any interest in labels. Instead, he told the outlet that they were together only because they like one another.

