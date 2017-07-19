Kris Jenner Not Featuring O.J. Simpson On ‘KUWTK’ Amid Parole Reports [Debunked]

Kris Jenner has no intentions of speaking to O.J. Simpson after learning that his parole hearing is coming up later this week.

According to reports, Kris Jenner is somewhat concerned to know that O.J. could soon be walking out from prison as a free man, with sources claiming that he plans on moving back to California.

It’s believed that the former athlete could make millions through reality show deals, public appearances amongst other endorsement deals, and returning to California is something that Simpson would strongly consider.

Knowing that Kris Jenner was a very close friend to Nicole Simpson, O.J.’s deceased wife, who was brutally murdered in 1994, sources say that there’s no chance the momager would want to have any sort of communication with the 70-year-old.

Kris Jenner has never made it a secret that she shared a close friendship with Simpson while she was married to Robert Kardashian.

Of course, after Nicole was killed, the friendship Kris Jenner once had with O.J. quickly went out the window, with the 61-year-old convinced that the USC graduate was behind the killing of one of her closest friends.

Sources, via Hollywood Life, claims that Kris Jenner is sickened to her stomach thinking about O.J. walking out of prison — she wants to remain locked up for life, but from what’s been gathered, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Insiders reveal that O.J. has been on his best behavior, knowing that he has a good chance of being a free man later this year, and with reports claiming that the athlete wants to return to California, Kris Jenner has already made it clear she wants no interaction with the man she thinks killed her best friend.

Fans had often wondered on social media whether or not Kris Jenner would entertain the idea of having O.J on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, hoping to confront the 70-year-old for the brutal killing of Nicole.

It was even said that O.J was a big fan of Kris Jenner’s reality show. He’s seen a couple of episodes in prison, but again, the mother-of-six won’t be talking to Simpson anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]