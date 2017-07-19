Kylie Jenner Missed Kendall While Filming Spinoff — When Is The ‘Life Of Kylie’ Premiere?

Kylie Jenner will soon make her debut as the star of her very own reality series, and according to a new report, the idea is quite daunting for the 19-year-old.

According to a new report, Kylie Jenner is said to be “very nervous” about the upcoming premiere of Life of Kylie because it’s the first time she’s done anything like this without her sister Kendall at her side.

On July 19, a Kardashian insider told Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner was used to Kendall being her security blanket in past years, but now, as she embarks on her new solo project, she’s reportedly facing an unimaginable amount of pressure.

As the source explained, having her own reality show is scarier than anything Kylie Jenner has ever done because she’s exposing herself completely. So, if her series fails, her confidence could be shattered. In addition, due to her executive producer role on Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner has far more responsibilities than she’s had while working on past shows, including her family’s hit reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has grown up in front of the camera, but when it comes to the behind-the-scenes action, she’s in a whole new world and allegedly freaking out at the thought that she may not have enough footage to make the first season of her series feel complete.

A post shared by Life of Kylie (@lifeofkylieone) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

While Kylie Jenner’s new series is expected to show tons of special moments between her and her friends, as well as her many career milestones, her love life may not take center stage.

As fans of the reality star may recall, Kylie Jenner and her former boyfriend, Tyga, parted ways earlier this year, and weeks later, she stepped out with Travis Scott. Since then, Jenner and Scott have been seen together numerous times in Los Angeles and in London.

A post shared by Life of Kylie (@lifeofkylieone) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

For more of Kylie Jenner, be sure to tune into her new Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie, when the show premieres on August 6 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network, and check out the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment]