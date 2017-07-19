Aaron Carter’s Emotional Account Of DUI Arrest, Drugs, And Medical Issues

Aaron Carter has spoken out on his recent DUI arrest, claiming he does not have a problem and saying he was unfairly arrested because of his celebrity. The singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday night and said that rumors that he abuses drugs are not true. Aaron claims that he never touches hard drugs and that he does smoke marijuana but that it is for medical reasons, as treatment for anxiety and an eating disorder. The aftermath of his DUI arrest has stirred up rumors of drug use and created a public feud with his older brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.

One of the rumors circulating the last few days is that Aaron uses meth, a rumor he staunchly denies, saying he has “never touched it.” He told ET that he has multiple medical conditions including lactose intolerance, a hiatal hernia, and “a stress condition of an 80-year-old man.” Doctors have told him to avoid stress because developing cancer is a possibility. Carter says that he was diagnosed with the hernia when he was 19-years-old and that he has dropped about 20 pounds since then. He is now 29-years-old.

Aaron says that he struggles with his appearance. At 5’9″ and 135 to 140 pounds, he has been questioned on social media frequently about the reasons for his appearance, with some users accusing him of meth use or of having AIDS. When it becomes stressful, he has deactivated his accounts from time to time in an effort to abide by his doctors’ advice.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, feuding between Aaron and his brother Nick Carter has become public since Aaron’s DUI arrest. When the news broke, Nick took to Twitter to express his love for his brother and to offer his support. It’s a move that both Aaron and fans found offensive. They responded to his tweet with questions about why he would say something so personal on social media instead of reaching out to Aaron personally and charged him with using the situation as a PR opportunity. Rough waters between the two is not new, however, as Aaron has previously charged that he carried the burden of supporting their family at the age of 11 or 12 while his brother had his own life on the road with the Backstreet Boys, even after turning 18, and did nothing to provide them with financial support.

Aaron described what happened when he and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, were arrested on DUI charges on Saturday. Carter said that he witnessed the aftermath of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 in person and that it made him afraid of flying, so he had rented a car for him and Parker to use while they were in Missouri for a club appearance with Flo Rida that night. He missed that appearance and was heading to Alabama when he pulled into an Auto Zone. Aaron explained that the car he had rented was cheap and that the alternator was bad, which had caused the car to die multiple times. He was in the Auto Zone when the police approached him. They pulled him out of the store on suspicion of DUI and said that a motorcyclist had reported him swerving while he drove.

Aaron told the officers that he had marijuana in the car but that he had not been drinking and that he can’t drink because of a medical condition. He takes pain pills for a jaw injury as well as medication for anxiety and for high blood pressure. Carter told the police that it had been nine hours since he had smoked any marijuana and explained that the swerving was the result of bad alignment on a new tire.

Aaron Carter insists that he was completely honest with the police officers and states that he is willing to submit to a polygraph test to prove it.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]