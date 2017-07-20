Netflix Original Series And Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2017

Now that Netflix has started making their own original movies and series, there are a lot of fun shows that regularly appear. Ever since inking the deal with Marvel to bring lesser known heroes to the small screen, viewers have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the next chapter of the members of The Defenders. Not only that, but other Netflix Originals have premiered to great acclaim, with some gaining award nominations, and Manchester By the Sea even winning Oscars and Golden Globes.

In August, there are quite a few Netflix Originals that are hitting the screen, including the much anticipated Marvel property Marvel’s The Defenders.

August 4, 2017

There are three Originals dropping on the first Friday of August. First is the third season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. This reboot has done very well for Netflix and there are already orders for multiple seasons past Season 3. The series continues to grow and attract fans as the writers develop the characters past the caricatures of their origin.

The second Netflix Original that is debuting on August 4 is the next chapter in the Wet Hot American Summer series. The new season is titled Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. It takes place ten years after the summer camp in the first movie and series and reunites everyone from the first two outings including Kristen Wiig, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Chris Pine, and Amy Poehler.

The last of the three Netflix properties to premiere in the first week is Icarus, a documentary on the Russian doping scandal during the last Olympics. In this documentary, the director Bryan Fogel, an amateur bike racer, decides to undergo doping to see if it would improve his endurance. In doing so, he uncovered a massive scandal that including how the Russian government sponsored the doping of its Olympic athletes. The film took three-and-a-half years to make, and Netflix purchased the rights to the Sundance Award winning documentary for a staggering five million dollars.

August 11, 2017

The second week of August sees two new Originals hitting Netflix. The first is the new series Atypical, which showcases an 18-year-old autistic teen as he tries to grow into his own person and away from under his overly protective mother. The series stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Keir Gilchrist as the mother and son.

The second Netflix Original is a take on the classic Groundhog Day, with the lead character reliving the same day over and over again. Only this time, it’s Marlon Wayans. And, instead of waking up in a Pennsylvania bed and breakfast to the sounds of “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher, he wakes up in an elevator, completely naked and encountering the same group of people.

August 18, 2017

The third week only has one Netflix Original, but it’s the one that almost everyone has been waiting to see. The Defenders premieres on August 18 on Netflix with the eight episode season uniting Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist beginning their war against the evil ninja clan known as The Hand. This setup means that any future individual series – such as Luke Cage’s second season coming later this year – will have the other three heroes taking part as well.

August 25, 2017

The last week sees the premiere of two Netflix Original series. The first is a take on the classic anime Death Note. This series shifts the action to the United States and recasts everyone as white kids from the suburbs. The series has faced tremendous backlash from fans for the whitewashing, but producers are hoping that fans will give the series a chance. Masi Oka (Heroes) is a producer of the series and stressed in an interview withEW that the show did attempt to find Asian actors, but could not find the right person. Only time will tell if fans of the original anime and manga will give this series a chance.

The last Netflix Original to premiere in August is Disjointed. This series is a sitcom from Chuck Lorre, who is best known for his work on Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory. The comedy stars Kathy Bates as the owner of a clinic that specializes in marijuana therapy. The 20-episode run should capitalize on Netflix’s experience with multi-camera comedies like The Ranch, so it should be a hit, especially with viewers who appreciate 420 jokes.

