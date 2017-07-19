Adam Levine’s Wife Celebrates Three-Year Wedding Anniversary On Instagram As He Films ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Today marks the three-year wedding anniversary of Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and on Instagram, the model recently shared a sweet message and photo for her husband.

As Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, film the 13th season of The Voice, Behati Prinsloo, who gave birth to Adam Levine’s first child nearly one year ago, surfaced online.

“My ride or die, 3 years strong,” Behati Prinsloo wrote in the caption of her black and white photo of herself and Adam Levine on July 19.

Weeks prior, Adam Levine’s wife shared another photo of herself and her husband in honor of Father’s Day, and the image also included their baby girl, Dusty Rose. In the caption, Behati Prinsloo praised Adam Levine for being a great husband and a great father to her daughter. She also said that she and Dusty were the luckiest girls alive.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in July 2014 in Mexico after about two years of on-and-off dating. As fans of the couple may recall, their relationship began in 2012 but came to a brief end in 2013, when the Maroon 5 singer dated Nina Adgal. Then, one year after getting engaged, he and Prinsloo tied the knot.

As an Us Weekly magazine report revealed on July 19, the Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo wedding was officiated by actor Jonah Hill and attended by about 300 guests.

The outlet also revealed that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are currently in a battle over which word their daughter will say first; “dada” or “mama.” As Levine explained during an interview on The Tonight Show in March, he sneaks the word “dada” into all sorts of situations in hopes that Dusty will say it before “mama.”

In other Adam Levine news, the singer and coach of The Voice is currently working on the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition alongside his fellow returning coaches and new cast member, Jennifer Hudson.

For more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, tune into the premiere episode of The Voice Season 13 on Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

