Southern Charm stars Landon Clements and Shep Rose have traveled a long road together and have had their share of problems but she approves of the new Bravo Southern Charm spin-off Relationshep where single guy and bon vivante Shep Rose is set up with a variety of women across the country. And even though Landon had her eye on Shep for herself in the third season of Southern Charm, she is willing to participate in the concept of Relationshep to help Shep Rose find love.

It’s nice to see that Landon and Shep have been able to mend their proverbial fences as things still seemed tense at the Southern Charm reunion. At the Southern Charm reunion, Shep reiterated that he confronted Landon at her party for Roam/Trovare because he had heard from his friends associated with Yotme and from Landon’s partner Anna that Landon behaved badly, acting like a snob. Shep recalled that Landon commented that she spends time with billionaires and not millionaires, and her expenses are paid for by others. Shep explained that it is Landon who gets in her own way, and she needs to think before she talks. At the Southern Charm reunion, things still seemed frosty between the two.

But now the Southern Charm pair are seemingly friends again, and both are participating in Relationshep where friends hook Shep up with women they think he might like. And Landon is one of Shep’s friends making introductions.

“I set him up with some girls here in L.A. I know some of his other friends did, as well. Then, he was going to Austin and Dallas and New York, so we’ve got girls sort of sprinkled all across the country for him!”

And Landon wants Bravo fans to know that Relationshep isn’t just about corralling women to hook up with Shep.

“It’s not just Shep and random girls. He’s being set up by all of us with our friends … you know, they keep comparing it to The Bachelor, or whatever. This isn’t a cattle call of women. This is people, like, ‘I seriously think you might have some sparks with this girl.'”

After Shep travels the country going on dates with friends of friends, like the Bachelor or other dating shows, Shep will bring the chosen woman or women home to Charleston to be under the scrutiny of his friends. And Landon says she is crossing her fingers that Shep will choose one of her friends from Los Angeles.

“Whoever he picks from this thing, I think she’s going to move to Charleston. I selfishly want my girlfriends [from Los Angeles] to come move to Charleston. So, it’s a win-win for me!”

Another element of Relationshep that will be interesting is the crew will be involved in “breaking the fourth wall” if you will. It sounds as if Relationshep is going to be a group road trip of sorts.

But even though Shep and his Southern Charm friends seem to think Relationshep is Shep’s sincere attempt to find love, his behavior on Southern Charm does not have fans convinced that Shep is really ready to settle down. But even Shep’s biggest supporter Cameran believes that Shep is ready to go on this journey.

“Our boy Shep is out to find love. And he’s willing to put in the time, effort, and frequent flier miles to do it.”

Do you think Shep is sincere about finding love on Relationshep, and do you think his Southern Charm friends think this is a real effort to lock down a relationship?

