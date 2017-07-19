Brain Damage Reversed: 2-Year-Old Eden Carlson Nearly Drowned To Death, But Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Woke Her

Eden Carlson is a young girl whose brain damage reversal is being called a miracle. As seen in the video below, Eden’s survival after a drowning caused Carlson to technically and medically die for two hours in February 2016 is being chronicled. The video explains how the toddler got around the safety of the family’s gates and ended up in the pool for 15 minutes that fateful day. According to the New York Daily News, doctors turned to hyperbaric oxygen therapy in order to help the 2-year-old recover from the brain damage Eden suffered.

In essence, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy helped to “wake up” Eden’s brain by providing her with oxygen that helped to increase the oxygen in her blood, repair her brain, and regrow tissue. Doctors credit Eden’s young age as being part of the reason for the success of the oxygen treatments.

As seen in the video below, the family is crediting the oxygen treatments and answered prayers for Eden’s miraculous improvements since the day Eden’s mother performed CPR on her doctor prior to Eden being treated by her local hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Eden survived a cardiac arrest she had upon waking. Footage of Eden’s precocious nature prior to the accident and her appearance afterward is also chronicled in the video.

Eden was given oxygen treatments at various levels for a period of time after her accident, and moved to New Orleans from the local hospital, which contained the nearest hyperbaric chamber — and that’s when her hyperbaric oxygen therapy began. After only a series of 10 treatments in the chamber, Eden’s condition began to significantly improve.

Patients who are not able to get hyperbaric oxygen therapy may still benefit from “normobaric” oxygen treatments for short durations of time in a repetitive manner until hyperbaric oxygen therapy is available for access in their local hospitals. As reported by CBS, oxygen therapy is a low-risk treatment.

5 Reasons You Need To Try Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy #NewLifeMedicalGroup https://t.co/zhwyJuN7y2 pic.twitter.com/yZo5GegfdK — New Life Med. Group (@NewLifeMedGroup) July 19, 2017

With all the attention being placed on Eden, the success of hyperbaric oxygen therapy after near drownings could become a more popular option. The benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy have been touted online on social media, even in cases where a tragedy hasn’t occurred.

Scientists Reverse Brain Damage in Drowned U.S Toddler Eden Carlson #SmartNews https://t.co/M6qUIO1nOm — Randy Prine (@randyprine) July 19, 2017

[Featured Image by edwardolive/Shutterstock]