‘Hawaii Five-0’ Brings In Three New Cast Members To Replace Departed Actors Grace Park And Daniel Dae Kim

After the departure of two of its main stars because of a salary dispute, Hawaii Five-0 has upgraded the status of one cast member and brought in two new lead actors to star in the popular CBS show. The actor upgraded is Ian Anthony Dale, and the two new additions are Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale.

Ian Anthony Dale, who has been playing Adam Noshimuri, the husband of Grace Park’s character, Kono Kalakaua, has now been upgraded to the team. A character on the show since Season 2, Noshimuri is considered a “trusted confidant,” and instrumental to the success of the team.

Last season ended with the disappearance of Kono in a sex-trafficking ring. McGarrett, portrayed by Alex O’Loughlin, is going to recruit him to the Five-0 team in Season 8.

Meaghan Rath will be portraying Tani Rey. Kicked out of the Police Academy and working as a lifeguard at a hotel pool, the failed “first rate candidate” is going to be recruited by McGarrett. Rath is best known for her roles in Being Human and New Girl.

Beulah Koale is playing former Navy SEAL, Junior Reigns. In a bit of a show twist, he is the one to approach fellow SEAL, McGarrett, for a job, and wants to join Five-0. The New Zealand-born actor is starring in the upcoming film, Thank You For Your Service.

Hawaii Five-0 fans have had a tumultuous few weeks with the departure of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park due to pay discrepancies. Some reports have stated that they were paid just a few thousand under O’Loughlin and Caan, while other reports stated that the pay discrepancy was far larger.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that both Kim and Park were offered “sizable raises” by CBS, but both actors wanted salaries on par with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan.

Hawaii Five-0 showrunner, Peter Lenkov, issued a statement insisting that CBS offered both departing actors very good offers. He expressed his disappointment that both chose to depart from the show.

“Both actors chose not to extend their contracts. CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks. So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on. No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”

‘Hawaii Five-O’ Adds Three Series Regulars After Season 8 Casting Shakeup https://t.co/uJ10w3tWao — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2017

Kim took to Facebook on July 4 to confirm that he was not going to return to Hawaii Five-0, but did thank fans for their support and good wishes. He explained that he did not return due to contract negotiations with the network.

“Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue.”

According to Variety, Grace Park has yet to comment on her departure from the popular CBS show.

Asian costars quit "Hawaii Five O" because CBS would not pay them as much as white costars. https://t.co/0ilMUee0A7 — Eugene G. Windchy (@Histryluvr) July 3, 2017

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 begins on Friday, September 29. We should learn the fates of Kim and Park’s characters, Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, then. Currently, the show is two weeks into filming the new season.

Will you continue to watch Hawaii Five-0 without Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park? What are your opinions about the new characters? Please share your comments below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Australians In Film]