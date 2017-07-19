Skeletal Remains Found In Moraga Identified As Richard Allen Saimons, 37, Who Went Missing In 1998

Police officials say that the skeletal remains found in Moraga, San Francisco has been identified as 37-year-old Richard Allen Saimons, who was reported missing 19 years ago. According to the NBC Bay Area, Saimons was last seen on August 2, 1998 leaving his home in Lafayette to go for a walk.

When Saimons failed to return, relatives reported him missing. His disappearance remained a mystery for nearly two decades until his skeletal remains were found on March 16 of this year.

A hiker stumbled upon the skeletal remains near a creek in Moraga between the areas of Rheem Boulevard and South Lucille Lane, which is within a mile from the missing Lafayette man’s home. Moraga Police Chief Jon King said that the remains appeared to have been in the area for quite some time and they initially thought of the missing man from Lafayette.

Police say crime scene technicians and rescue personnel with dogs and metal detectors recovered the skeletal remains and turned it over to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office coroner’s bureau. A forensic pathologist was unable to determine the exact cause of death; however, foul play was not suspected.

Officials with the California Department of Justice DNA Laboratory in Richmond were able to identify the skeletal remains found in Moraga as Saimons after analyzing a recovered DNA sample.

Skeletal remains identified as missing East Bay hiker https://t.co/Eu2FVpqt0R pic.twitter.com/wChuP7NWCh — Mercury News (@mercnews) July 19, 2017

King suggested that Saimons may have become overwhelmed by the heat and suffered a medical condition after leaving his home and going for a walk 19 years ago.

When relatives learned that the skeletal remains found in San Francisco Bay Area were Saimons’, they took the news hard and did not want to release a statement. King says that the news confirmed that their loved one had passed away. He went on to say that this is not the outcome Saimons’ family was hoping for, but now they can have closure and move forward after 19 years of wondering what happened to Saimons.

Police: Skeletal remains found by hiker belong to Lafayette man missing since 1998. https://t.co/ssfUb1J7iu pic.twitter.com/KEx2Ow1ESB — SFGate (@SFGate) July 19, 2017

If anyone has information regarding the missing Lafayette man’s skeletal remains being found near a creek, call Moraga Police Lt. Brian South at 925-888-7052 or the Lafayette Police at (925) 284-5010.

An investigation continues.

[Featured Image by NuStock/iStock]