The Internet Is Going ‘Crazy’ Over This Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds — Is It Really That Bad?

A third attempt to please fans of Beyonce with a wax-built effigy of the Lemonade vocalist has the Beyhive convinced that certain figures are best left untouched.

An image purportedly displaying the latest likeness of the 35-year-old Grammy-winning mother-of-three by Madame Tussauds hit the internet early Wednesday and was quickly (and hilariously) torn apart by social media for looking absolutely nothing like the “Grown Woman” superstar.

“[I have a] theory,” Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, posed on Twitter after seeing the preview of the the unfamiliar-looking Beyonce clone.

“Beyonce wax figure makers have actually never seen Beyonce.”

Or, as Bustle explains, they could’ve just mistaken the African-American Destiny’s Child alum and better half of Jay Z for the very not African-American lead actress of Freaky Friday and I Know Who Killed Me.

“People [who saw the photo] noted that the face bears a spooky resemblance to Lindsay Lohan,” Bustle writers say, “[and that] her hair is too flat, and the figure’s skin is notably lighter than in real life.”

“For all of these reasons, the wax likeness doesn’t do justice to the real-life star and members of the Beyhive went online to criticize the attempt to recreate the singer.”

The newest (alleged) Beyonce wax figure from Madame Tussauds can be viewed below.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the ????" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

Within hours of the image hitting social media, the bad Beyonce bust went viral and, as expected, drew in quite a few fevered reactions.

“This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey,” one Twitter user responded, as Us Weekly notes.

“Dear @MadameTussauds,” another person fired directly to the the wax house’s official Twitter account.

“Beyonce is a BLACK woman, not a White one, so please remove that hideous Wax figure.”

Peep a few more social media reactions below.

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Unfortunately, even if Madame Tussauds were to try a do-over, it probably wouldn’t help much as there is more than one questionable-looking Beyonce wax figure out there in the world.

Following the sneak peek of the newest attraction at the popular wax museum franchise, Michelle Lee of Allure took to Twitter to compile a mini-collage of similarly bad Beyonce busts.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Any thoughts on the Beyonce wax figures? Head to the comments section!

