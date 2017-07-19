‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Takes Legal Action Against Simon Saran, Accuses Him Of ‘Stalking’ Her

Farrah Abraham has served her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, with a letter of cease and desist.

According to a new report, Farrah Abraham has accused her ex-boyfriend of “stalking” her and making “slanderous” statements against her following their split earlier this year and a recent feud on Twitter.

On July 19, Us Weekly offered a statement from Farrah Abraham in regard to her decision to take legal action against Simon Saran. In the statement, Abraham claimed she was no longer open to the idea of being cordial or friendly with her former boyfriend.

As Farrah Abraham explained, Simon Saran has allegedly been contacting her friends in hopes of finding out where she is and has reportedly also been “ruining business deals” and “stalking [her on] social media.”

Farrah Abraham went on to reveal that what she’s been going through with her former boyfriend is embarrassing. She then noted that if Simon Saran had truly wanted to be with her, he could have been. After she gave him the opportunity to step up and make things official, he failed to do so and missed his chance.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran dated for several years and exposed much of their relationship on Teen Mom OG. However, these days, the former couple is completely estranged, and Abraham claims that in addition to dissing her parenting, he’s been treating her horribly.

During a Twitter feud earlier this year, Farrah Abraham’s former boyfriend took aim at her new MTV dating series, SingeAF, and claimed that Abraham didn’t find love on the show. A short time later, Abraham fired back at Saran, accusing him of using her for attention and being pathetic. She also suggested Saran had used her for money.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran continued to spend time together after their split and even traveled to Jamaica together to celebrate the longtime reality star’s 26th birthday. Since then, they have kept their distance from one another, aside from a short vacation in Sin City.

