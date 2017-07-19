‘Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Aren’t Engaged, Despite Report [Debunked]

Game Of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, and Rose Leslie aren’t engaged. This is despite a report that appeared in Life & Style magazine which stated that Harington recently proposed to his former co-star.

An alleged “source” told Life & Style that Kit Harington proposed to Rose after cooking her a romantic dinner.

“Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her. She burst into tears and immediately said yes,” the source told Life & Style in their July 31 issue, as reported by the Hollywood Life.

The article also goes on to claim that the happy couple have already started wedding planning and want to have their wedding in a Scottish castle. Rose grew up in Scotland, so that would be a nice touch.

“It will be a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes,” the source added. They also go on to make claims about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s relationship, stating that the two are “best friends” and that there’s no jealousy between them even though they’re actors.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re saying that the Life & Style article is fake news. The site, which has become well known for debunking celebrity rumors, says they spoke to a rep for Harington who confirmed that he had not proposed to his girlfriend.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game Of Thrones Season 2. She played Ygritte, a passionate wildling woman and skillful archer. In a case of life imitating art, their characters were actually lovers on the show.

Unfortunately, Rose’s character, Ygritte, died on the show, but she and Kit maintained their relationship. Last year, they told the world that they were dating when they hit the red carpet together at 2016 Olivier Awards. Although the two are very private, they’ve since been seen together at various red-carpet events.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Kit revealed that shooting Season 2 was his favorite memory in all of his time playing Jon Snow. And it’s all because of Rose Leslie.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said of the reason why Season 2 is his favorite. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

