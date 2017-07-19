Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Spotted Together In Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were targeted with breakup rumors weeks ago after the rapper shared a photo of himself and another woman, but earlier this week, they shut down allegations of a split.

As a new report revealed, Kendall Jenner and her rapper beau, who has not yet confirmed their romance, were caught together at a gas station in Los Angeles days ago where they couldn’t stop smiling with one another while enjoying the luxuries of his white Ferrari.

On July 19, OK! Magazine shared photos from Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky’s latest outing and noted that the couple appears to have fun doing absolutely anything.

While Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have yet to confirm the nature of their relationship, Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, gave fans an inside look at their romance when she shared a photo of the rapper grabbing the model’s butt on social media in May.

According to a report weeks later, courtesy of a People magazine source, Kendall Jenner has a hard time settling down, but when it comes to her relationship with ASAP Rocky, she is reportedly as settled as she can be while also tending to her booming career as a model.

Kendall Jenner didn’t share any photos of herself and ASAP Rocky during their outing earlier this week but earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself and a white sports car, which appeared to be identical to the one he was driving in Los Angeles days ago.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky began spending time with one another in early 2016 and continued to see one another throughout the year, despite rumors regarding a possible romance between Jenner and Jordan Clarkson. Then, earlier this year, Jenner appeared to make things exclusive with the rapper and has been seen only with him throughout the past several months.

