Chrisley Knows Best Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, and the rest of the family are finally in agreement about her current relationship with NBA rookie Luke Kennard of the Detroit Pistons. Savannah Chrisley says that father Todd Chrisley was involved in her relationship with Kennard from the first date, and he approves. Todd Chrisley has been suspicious in the past of Savannah’s boyfriends, but with Kennard, Todd hints that Luke Kennard is more trustworthy than his daughter whose behavior has been “shady.”

The relationship between Savannah Chrisley, 19, and former Duke basketball star Luke Kennard, 21, is good news for the Chrisley’s who have seen mostly bad news in the last few months surrounding their show on USA Chrisley Knows Best. Father Todd Chrisley has been accused of tax fraud and bankruptcy fraud as the federal government claims that the Chrisleys used a false address in Florida to provide residency when they lived first in Georgia and then in Tennessee.

Todd Chrisley also reported to police that he was being harassed as his former sister in law Pamela Chrisley was trying to extort money from him and his family. Pamela Chrisley was arrested, but soon after Todd Chrisley was confronted with rumors that the family portrayed on Chrisley Knows Best is fake, and his marriage to Julie Chrisley was also a fraud.

Dinner with the fam ❤️ @marycarlisle @rickyyoungmusic @lukekennard5 #nashvillenights A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

But the star of Chrisley Knows Best Savannah Chrisley says she has lived and learned that the sooner she involves her father Todd in her relationships, the smoother things go. Todd Chrisley is known from his show Chrisley Knows Best as someone who investigates everyone in his daughter’s life, and is incredibly overprotective. In an interview, Savannah said that she was up front with father Todd from the beginning.

“Honestly, I wasn’t [afraid] because, for the first time, he’s an awesome human being. There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That’s the way to do it.”

And the fact that Todd Chrisley approves of Luke Kennard is huge because the last NBA player linked to daughter Savannah got the thumbs down. Todd Chrisley said he did not want his daughter Savannah to be just one more NBA groupie.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality. But, you know, he’s an NBA player. I think in the NBA, you know, they’re ho hounds. I mean, so you know, my daughter’s not gonna be on that list.”

Yep y'all…he's my guy ???? could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound???? #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

But Chrisley Knows Best Todd Chrisley hints that he has more faith in the morals of Luke Kennard than he does in his own daughter Savannah.

“She has been a ‘Shady Sheila’ in her past. We don’t have to worry about that because Luke is a wonderful, fine young man whose integrity and morals are beyond reproach.”

Luke Kennard was drafted last month by the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Draft, where Savannah Chrisley was his date.

Chrisley Knows Best Todd Chrisley says he not only approves of Luke Kennard, but he also thinks highly of Kennard’s whole family.

“His family is just wonderful, good, God-fearing people.”

And it sounds like Todd Chrisley is imagining what the children of Savannah and Luke might look like.

“They make a great looking couple. I can’t have somebody ratchet coming in here trying to tear up my DNA.”

Do you think Chrisley Knows Best Todd Chrisley is overly involved in Savannah’s relationship?

