Two-Year-Old Grandchild Of Mayor Jerry Kirkman Reportedly Dead After Being Left In Mayor’s Hot Car Overnight

A 2-year-old child found dead in a vehicle last week has been identified on social media as the grandchild of Westmoreland, Tennessee Mayor Jerry Kirkman. The tragic incident took place when the child was allegedly left in a hot car overnight on Thursday when the temperature reached 89 degrees. The toddler was reportedly not found in the vehicle, which reportedly belongs to Mayor Jerry Kirkman, until nearly 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

As MSN News reports, last Friday’s temperature reached a stifling 88 degrees.

Officers reportedly responded to a report of a child being left in hot car at the mayor’s Gatlinburg property at 1:57 p.m. last Friday. First responders reportedly found the 2-year-old child already deceased after arriving at the scene.

At this time, the Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are both declining to release either the incident report or specific details in the disturbing case, citing an open and ongoing investigation into the apparently hot car-related death. Investigators are not officially confirming the age, gender or identity of the toddler, nor are they publicly confirming the length of time the 2-year-old spent unattended in the hot car, or even if anyone was arrested or charged in the case.

The home where police found a toddler dead after being left in a vehicle overnight belongs to Mayor Jerry Kirkman. https://t.co/ccdsnhsoL4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 19, 2017

However, despite the fact that authorities have remained tight-lipped about the hot car-related death of Mayor Jerry Kirkman’s 2-year-old grandchild, friends and neighbors of the mayor have turned to social media to express their condolences in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Included among the mourners is the pastor of Lakeland Church, who took to the church’s Facebook page to share condolences, but not details.

“I just received word that the 2-year-old grandson of Mayor Jerry and Jackie Kirkman passed away today. There are no details to pass along.”

How do you just forget a little 2 year old human being is in your car? Hope all involved are charged to the fullest. So sad. — Judy Kay (@Judy7kay) July 19, 2017

Gee, odd?☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ — Ronald Begg (@ronaldbegg) July 19, 2017

I've cried about that poor two year old baby suffocating in that hot car in Gatlinburg all day I know I'm gunna have a nightmare ???? — Julie (@JulieMcgaha_) July 18, 2017

Didn't they realize when it was bedtime this child was no where around? — Bev (@1264alexander11) July 18, 2017

Neither Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins nor Mayor Jerry Kirkman has responded to media requests for comment about the hot car death of the 2-year-old. When members of the media arrived at the mayor’s home on Tuesday, the lawn was strewn with children’s summer toys and nobody answered the door.

Others in the neighborhood, however, have spoken out about the shocking hot car death of the mayor’s 2-year-old grandson after the toddler was reportedly left alone in a hot car for hours and hours. Matthew McGhee and Chris Box, employees of Home Services of the Smokies, were working just a few houses away from the mayor’s home last Friday, and they witnessed the heavy police presence.

'Tennessee mayor's two-year-old grandson' is found dead in a car outside the official's home after being left in… https://t.co/WfW3yvNNm0 — Watching Eye (@watchingeye) July 19, 2017

The pair claim to have heard about the tragic hot car death on the news last week, but didn’t realize until they were contacted by the media early this week that it had happened just a few houses away from their job. They were unaware that the home belonged to Mayor Jerry Kirkman. Box added that as the father of a young child himself, he’s having a hard time understanding how a 2-year-old can be forgotten in a hot car overnight in the first place.

“It’s really disheartening. I have a 7-month-old son and I don’t know how you forget a child in the car. I just can’t fathom it.”

At this time, it is unclear if Mayor Jerry Kirman and his wife were tending to the two-year-old child at the time of the toddler’s hot car death last week, or whether charges will be filed in the horrific case.

