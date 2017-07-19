Lana Wood’s Daughter Dies: Evan Maldonado Passed Away Two Days Before Aunt Natalie Wood’s Birthday

Evan Maldonado, the niece of the late Hollywood legend, Natalie Wood, and the daughter of former Bond Girl, Lana Wood, died Tuesday at the age of 42, little more than a week after suffering a massive heart attack.

Speaking to Radar Online, Lana Wood confirmed that her daughter, Evan, was given her last rites on Tuesday before the decision was made to take her off life support. She was then declared brain dead that same day, added the 71-year-old actress.

“The hospital kept giving me a sliver of hope,” Lana continued.

“I knew it was wrong, but I wanted it to be true. So I hung on for a week. It’s rough. I feel like I’ve been very, very beaten. I hurt from head to toe with the pain of losing my daughter.”

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Lana Wood, despite her successful Hollywood career as a former Bond Girl in the 1970s, had been in dire financial straits in recent times, partly due to medical bills for daughter Evan Maldonado. Evan, who had also been battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and lung disease, was on life support at that time, having gone into full cardiac arrest.

Radar Online also noted that Evan Maldonado died only two days before what would have been the 79th birthday of her aunt, Natalie Wood. Natalie was only 43-years-old when she mysteriously drowned in 1981, and as People had previously written, her husband, Robert Wagner, had long been suspected of being involved in her death.

Lana Wood's daughter was removed from life support — https://t.co/ObaRFPjYWT — Radar Online (@radar_online) July 19, 2017

“I think she is with Natalie now,” Lana Wood told Radar. “Natalie’s got her. It was so sad that it happened just before Natalie’s birthday [July 20].”

Evan Maldonado is survived by three children, including son Nicholas, who was arrested last week after allegedly losing his temper at a nurse who was caring for his mother, and daughter Daphne, whom Lana Wood described as being “devastated” by the loss. According to Lana, Daphne had only wanted to see her mother live long enough to see her graduate from high school.

“All of the kids are freaking out,” she added.

More than three months ago, Lana Wood’s friend, Gregor Gillespie, put up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the actress, who was then homeless and unable to come up with money for a down payment for a new house. Since that time, she and her family have been able to rent a home, and the campaign has far exceeded the original $10,000 goal with almost $37,000 in funds raised as of this writing. And in her parting words to Radar, Lana encouraged fans to visit the GoFundMe page if they wish to donate any money for Evan Maldonado’s memorial service.

[Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images]