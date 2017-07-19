Bella Hadid Criticized For New ‘Ratchet Hair’ As She’s Spotted Out In New York City

Bella Hadid flaunted an interesting new hairstyle while out and about in New York City this week.

The 20-year-old model was seen rocking a rather long ponytail while making her way around the city, and some of her social media followers couldn’t help but share their opinions on the style.

Hadid shared a look at her new hairdo on Instagram, where her post received over 600,000 likes. It seems she relied on hair extensions to create the dramatic style as her ponytail hits right below her waist.

In fact, it reminded some of her Instagram followers of a certain pop star who is known for her signature updo.

“She’s been talking to Ari [Ariana Grande] about hairstyles.”

But that’s not all her followers had to say on the subject as one commenter referred to Bella’s longer hairstyle as “ratchet.”

“Ratchet hair looks good on [sic] u.”

The negative reviews didn’t end there as another Instagram user informed Hadid she should fire her stylist pronto.

“I’m sorry (I’m not) that ponytail is a mess. I don’t know who installed it or why they did that to you but they need to be fired. Immediately.”

Other fans stated they think short hair is better suited for Bella as they left remarks on her social media post.

However, a few commenters did say Bella looks good in her latest photos as they complimented the model on her “perfect hair.” While some of Hadid’s followers were not impressed by her hair, others questioned her outfit choice as they said “no” to her baggy jeans.

It appears not all of her fans are loving the casual look as they share their opinions on her post.

“I hate Mom jeans on everyone nowadays.”

Of course, plenty of people did call Bella “gorgeous” as they told her her skin-baring white top is cute. The Daily Mail reported on Hadid’s racy outfit as the site stated she modeled a very revealing top on Tuesday.

“When out in New York City on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Nike model wore a backless white top that also flashed quite a lot of cleavage and bared her midriff.”

The article also included plenty of shots of Bella’s longer hair as she stopped to take pictures with fans. The Daily Mail gave readers close glimpses of her toned midsection as well as she showed off her figure in the crop-top.

Readers once again weighed in as they commented on Hadid’s daytime outfit. Some referred to the model as body goals, while others criticized her clothing.

One reader said it appears Bella purchased her jeans from a thrift store as the over-sized pants featured wide legs and zipper stitches.

Despite the criticisms of her casual look, it seems Bella enjoyed having long hair this week as she posted one of the paparazzi photos to her own social media.

[Featured Image by STAR MAX/AP Images]