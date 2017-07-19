Shannon Beador Reportedly Gets Fat-Shamed By Kelly Dodd During ‘RHOC’ Season 12 Dinner Party

Shannon Beador put on 40 pounds after filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and during Season 12, the longtime reality star and mother of three will be seen coping with the weight gain.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador’s weight struggles will take center stage during an upcoming episode as the ladies of the cast, including the often controversial Kelly Dodd, congregate for a group dinner party.

As a recent sneak peek revealed, the women of the show were completely taken aback when Dodd reportedly showed up to the event without notice.

“No one at that dinner was aware that night that Kelly was going to be showing up,” an insider revealed to Real Mr. Housewife on July 18.

The insider went on to reveal that in addition to Dodd’s unexpected appearance, there was also some unexpected drama from the reality star, who reportedly made a few unkind comments to Shannon Beador in regard to her weight gain.

As fans may recall, Shannon Beador faced shocking allegations about her marriage during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, which suggested that her husband, David Beador, who previously admitted to a months-long affair, had been abusive towards her.

Shannon Beador and David Beador haven’t had the easiest time with their marriage since joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 9. As fans will recall, Beador’s husband admitted to cheating on her months, and ultimately, they stayed together and sought therapy. Then, after renewing their vows on the show, Vicki Gunvalson claimed David Beador had been physical with his wife.

Although Shannon Beador claimed that the stress of Gunvalson’s allegations led to her weight gain, she has since taken accountability for her own eating habits with a tweet to fans last week. In the message, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Beador told her fans and followers that she was to blame for her decision to gain weight and allow Gunvalson’s allegations to impact her in the way they did.

To see more of Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Tamra Judge, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

