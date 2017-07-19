Atari Flashback 8 Gold And Sega Genesis Retro-Game Console Prices Announced, Pre-Orders Available Soon

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback retro-game consoles now have pricing available, according to Gamespot. They are manufactured by AtGames. The Sega will have 85 games installed, and the Atari system will have 120 games pre-loaded. That’s a lot of the nostalgia bone being titillated.

The cover art for the Sega console showcases Mortal Kombat and Phantasy Star IV, the latter of which was $100 back in the day when it was released. If you thought it was too expensive then to pay, well here’s your opportunity to save a bundle.

Also, if you still have your original Sega Genesis cartridges, there is an actual cartridge port to accommodate those vintage retro-gaming classics. This would come in use in case you got rid of your old system or it simply stopped working.

The Sega Genesis Flashback retro-game console also has a 720p HDMI output, wireless Genesis-style controllers, as well as a pause, rewind, and save component to the system. The latter should be a handy added bell/whistle for those who pick up from where they left off. No more having to wait until you reach a checkpoint that some games require. There are also ports for existing Genesis controllers.

So it sounds like if you still have old Sega accessories lying around, you can use them with this Flashback system.

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold retro-game console, as mentioned before, comes installed with 120 games. This system has the original vintage anchor games like Adventure, Combat, etc. There are also some Activision games included, too.

Then there was the ever popular Swordquest series. If anyone can recall, there was a contest with a pretty hefty grand prize. So it was nice for AtGames to include that piece of retro-nostalgia along with the Atari Flashback. This unit, like the Sega Flashback, will also have its pause, playback, and save slots. Remember the struggle of trying to restrain your bladder when going for a high score streak back in the 80s? Now, this will allow you to grab a snack or make a restroom run with this feature.

There will also be four types of these Atari systems. There will be the aforementioned Gold retro-console, the Activision Edition, Flashback 8 (non-Gold), and Atari Portable. CNet has a full list/grid of games that go with these corresponding systems. It’s up to you to shop it around to see what good chunk of the games you desire.

Keep in mind, this is not to be confused with the Ataribox console that was recently promoted.

Pre-orders for the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback will be available later in the month. Both will be priced at $80 per unit.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]