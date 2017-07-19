Paige Davis Announces Return To Host ‘Trading Spaces’ Reboot On TLC

After a 10 year hiatus, TLC’s hit show, Trading Spaces, is returning to TV along with it’s beloved host, Paige Davis.

“I’m ecstatic that @TLC announced that I’ll be hosting #TradingSpaces! Watch this video & learn about the new season,” the former host announced on her Twitter page, along with the link to a full video announcement on TLC’s website.

“I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I’m back at TLC, back home and back where I belong,” she said in the video.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that the hit show would return to TV in 2018, but that was before Davis had signed on to be the host. As fans will recall, Davis hosted the show from 2001-2004 and then again for a brief stint in 2008 before the show officially ended. But according to her tweets, Davis was dying to get her old job back as soon as it was announced that Trading Spaces was coming back on the air.

“It’s true as far as I can tell. I hope I get to host again”, Paige tweeted back in March.

Following her departure from Trading Spaces, the 47-year-old kept busy with plenty of other projects, including starring in plays like An Act of God, Boeing Boeing, Sweet Charity, Beauty and the Beast, and Chicago. Davis also stuck true to her roots and co-hosted Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel, as well as OWN’s Home Made Simple, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel Program back in 2013.

When TLC took to Instagram to announce Paige’s official return, their 374,000 followers went absolutely crazy over the news! In just a few short hours, the post gained over 1,563 likes and 87 comments.

“Omg YES!! It’s everything I’ve been waiting for!!!!” one fan commented.

Other fans always seemed sure that the show would eventually come back to TV.

“OMG loved this show…always wondered when they were gonna bring it back!”

As fans will recall, the reality show centers around two sets of neighbors who swap houses and transform a room in each other’s house in just 48 hours. When the show first started, each team was given a budget of $1,000 to modify the space, but over the years that budget increased. It will be interesting to see if there will be a higher budget in 2018.

And if you’ve ever had dreams of being on the show yourself, then you’re in luck because TLC is currently casting homeowners for their upcoming season. According to the website, all applications must include two sets of neighbors who wish to trade spaces with each other. It is encouraged that all pairs live on the same block or street, and applicants can live no further than 1/4 of a mile from one another.

People reports that TLC is looking for people in the Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Baltimore areas.

Trading Spaces will make its rebooted debut on TLC in 2018.

