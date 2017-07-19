Arizona Mom Charged After Toddler And Other Children Tested Positive For Meth, Ecstasy

Kathleen Danielle Sumter, 28, was arrested by police for child abuse. Her children, one as young as 2, tested positive for either amphetamine or ecstasy at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

According to ABC 15, the father took two of his children to the hospital after they exhibited “erratic behavior.” On July 15, medical personnel ran routine blood tests, which often include a drug screening. When the lab came back with the results, it was shown that the 2-year-old boy tested positive for meth. The 4-year-old girl had both crystal meth and ecstasy in her system.

Sumter had left her home and was staying in a hotel located near Peoria and 25th Avenue. Friends came over to the hotel and they all used meth together. When police contacted Kathleen, who was still at the hotel, she said it was possible that her two older children could have been exposed to the drugs as well. They tested positive, just like their younger siblings.

Police were told by Kathleen Sumter that she planned on going to treatment. She contacted her husband so she could say goodbye to her children. The woman believed she had cleaned the room thoroughly, she told authorities. She made it clear to police that her husband had no knowledge of her drug use. After her statement, the 28-year-old was arrested and booked by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with four counts of intentional child abuse.

According to Stop Meth Addiction, the state of Arizona has the second largest amount of meth seized by authorities in the United States. While other states report quantities below 50 kgs., Arizona had 168.6 kgs. The only other state to exceed that was California, with an astonishing 1,282.3 kgs. seized.

DrugAbuse.com reported that while ecstasy use has declined, it is still an issue. In 2011, approximately 22,498 emergency room visits involved the use of ecstasy. Even though statistics show a decline with the drug, that number is still more than double what it was in 2004.

