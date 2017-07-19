Should Briana DeJesus Date Javi Marroquin? Fans Certainly Ship It, And So Does Briana’s Sister

Although Javi Marroquin has a new girlfriend these days, fans are hoping that he’ll one day find his way to Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus. The reality TV star has moved on from his failed marriage with Kailyn Lowry (and his several subsequent relationships) with a non-reality star named Lauren Comeau, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wishing that he and Briana DeJesus would get together.

A few months ago, Javi started rumors that he was dating Briana DeJesus’ sister, Roxane, when the three of them appeared to be on vacation together. He took a photo of Roxane in her bed and a photo of him posing with her on a night out. That sent fans buzzing and hoping that the pair had hooked up.

However, Javi cleared the air by telling fans that he and Roxane were just good friends and nothing more. Javi, however, has mentioned that Roxane has tried to get him to date Briana DeJesus in the past, but he was not interested because she was carrying another man’s child. That seems pretty fair and sensible. But now the Briana DeJesus is no longer pregnant, does that mean the pair will one day finally hook up?

Briana DeJesus recently tweeted to Javi Marroquin a fan’s tweet which said that she hoped one day the pair would get together and start a family. Briana laughed it off, saying “OMG Javi look what you did!”

The Teen Mom 3 star was recently added to Teen Mom 2 after a phone call she got “out of the blue.” Briana DeJesus decided she would go on the show after she appeared on the failed Teen Mom 3, which only lasted for one season.

Briana DeJesus recently gave birth to a daughter, Stella Star, at the beginning of this month, but her Teen Mom 2 drama started way before her child was born. In the Teen Mom 2 premiere, Briana DeJesus heard that the father of her baby might be cheating on her, and she got in touch with the “other woman.” The audience was left hanging after a text conversation, in which the mistress tells Briana to call her.

