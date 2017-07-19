NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony To Cavs? Skip Bayless Says Cleveland Should Trade Kevin Love For Melo

Are this offseason’s NBA trade rumors gravitating toward Carmelo Anthony going to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and not the Houston Rockets? With the talented veteran seemingly having had it with the New York Knicks, many are speculating as to whether Anthony will be the latest big name to find a new NBA home this offseason. However, with everything still up in the air, Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless offered his own suggestion for a Melo trade — send the 33-year-old small forward to the Cavs, in exchange for power forward Kevin Love, in a straight-up trade.

A report from 24/7 Sports looked at yesterday’s episode of Undisputed, where Bayless shared his thoughts on sending Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs. And while it may not constitute an actual NBA trade rumor, Bayless’ trade suggestion does offer an interesting solution to the problem of freeing Melo from the Knicks — shipping him to Cleveland, where LeBron James is established at small forward, with New York getting Kevin Love in return, despite the fact they already have Kristaps Porzingis at power forward.

“The Cavs should just give up and trade Kevin Love straight up for Carmelo. It will make them a littler better against Golden State.. You can’t tell me that Golden State wouldn’t look across the floor at Carmelo, and LeBron, and Kyrie and say ‘we fear that more than we fear Kevin Love.'”

As mentioned above, such a trade might create a logjam at Anthony and Love’s natural positions. However, 24/7 Sports noted that the Knicks did try trading Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs in exchange for Kevin Love, only to be rejected when they made the trade attempt in January.

Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony Join Forces for Summer Pickup Game – https://t.co/v0arNtWxZ8 pic.twitter.com/yrXzRjfPLM — NEO Sports Insiders (@NEOSportsInside) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, another unrelated event appears to have potential to make Bayless’ trade suggestion into a full-blown NBA trade rumor in the ongoing offseason. ESPN reported on a recent pickup game at UCLA, where Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving teamed up with Anthony, showing “superlative chemistry” as they dominated multiple current and former NBA players, including new Minnesota Timberwolves addition Jimmy Butler.

Despite the apparent chemistry shown by Anthony and Irving, as well as the fact that Melo had also played alongside LeBron James on multiple U.S. Olympic basketball teams, the prevailing trade rumor isn’t Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs, but rather him joining Chris Paul and James Harden on the Houston Rockets. That was corroborated most recently by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who, according to the New York Post, claimed on ESPN SportsCenter on Tuesday that Melo has no interest in talking to the Knicks, and would personally prefer to be traded to the Rockets.

[Featured Image by Kathy Willens/AP Images]