‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Discusses New Boyfriend On Twitter, Is She Moving On From Her Failed Marriages?

Leah Messer is currently raising her three daughters as a single parent but could she be on the verge of finding love?

Following two failed marriages to Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three began dating a man named T.R. Dues before confirming she was single yet again early last year. Now, fans are wondering if they will soon meet a new man on the MTV reality series’ eighth season.

Days ago, Leah Messer addressed the idea on Twitter.

After a fan tweeted during the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere and asked if Leah Messer would find love again, the longtime reality star appeared completely uninterested in adding a new man into her family and told the fan that she is a “single mom.”

Days prior, as OK! Magazine revealed, Leah Messer spoke of her previous habit of moving too fast in her relationships and ensured fans that she had finally learned her lesson. As fans may recall, Leah Messer married Corey Simms in late 2010 but divorced months later after admitting to cheating. Then, after marrying second husband Jeremy Calvert after less than one year of dating, she was again accused of cheating, and after just two-and-a-half years of marriage, they divorced.

Those tho! Email me lastinglipswithleah@gmail.com A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Leah Messer has been linked to a few men in recent months, and earlier this year, a man named Scotty Ayre came forward and proclaimed that he and Messer had allegedly enjoyed a short-lived relationship with one another last summer.

In his May 2017 interview with Radar Online, Ayre said that while he would have liked to get back together with Leah Messer, he suspected she and Jeremy Calvert were still involved. Around the same time, the former couple turned up together at a bar in Charleston and posted photos of their outing on Instagram.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]