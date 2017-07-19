Khloe Kardashian Trolled For ‘Diaper In Pants’ Workout Video As Lamar Odom Confesses He Was At Fault

Khloe Kardashian is being heavily trolled for her latest workout video. The Instagram video shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doing a few floor exercises and squats that her fans thought were ridiculous. It’s not just the way Khloe Kardashian was doing those exercises that annoyed her fans, but also the fact that her legs did not seem proportionate to her derriere, which made her fans conclude that the reality star has had plastic surgery. Some of them even joked that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a diaper or a pillow.

“Is she wearing a diaper lol,” said one.

“If you took the pillow out of your pants it would help,” said another.

“That was the worst push-up I’ve ever seen in my life?” said another.

“But why are your legs soooo skinny??????? looks too weird tbh.” “The thigh to butt ratio still does make sense.” “The resemblance is uncanny, chicken legs with the watermelon booty. A Kardashian through and through.????” “u full ur booty with silicone and make workout this is funny.”

This is not the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been trolled for the way her body looks. The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe Kardashian’s fans weren’t happy with the way her legs looked in a picture she posted on Instagram.

Because we got taco ???? Tuesday tonight! Follow my snap for more: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pushing an ice-cream cart in the picture, and her fans noticed that she had photoshopped her legs.

Ice Cream????Please!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

However, not everyone who commented on that picture was mean to Khloe Kardashian. There were several fans who admired Khloe’s commitment to keeping herself fit. Khloe, after all, has a very inspiring weight-loss story. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously lost 40 pounds with a strict diet and an exercise regimen. She has been quoted as saying that the stylists who refused to dress her now call her all the time now. However, it seems like even Khloe Kardashian can’t keep everyone happy.

While Khloe Kardashian is doing well with “Good American” jeans and has moved on from her divorce with Lamar Odom, who still seems to be focused on his old life. Hollywood Life has reported that Lamar plans to release a tell-all, and it would probably contain a lot of unknown “facts” about the Kardashian family. Lamar Odom has said that he is going to tell “everything” in the book. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were in a very toxic marriage for a very long time, and Lamar has come out and said that their relationship was ruined because of him.

Had to wear white for Simons birthday dinner!! ???????? I wish I knew who made my dress but there's no tag on it ☹️ @missjilljacobs would know. My heels are @tamaramellon ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]