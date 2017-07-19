Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: Is ‘KUWTK’ Star Ready To Get Engaged To Younes Bendjima?

Could Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima be headed for an engagement after just months of dating?

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is head over heels for her 24-year-old boyfriend and allegedly ready to make their relationship official with a fall wedding.

Although the mother of three never had any interest in marrying her former partner, Scott Disick, a Life & Style magazine report on July 19 claimed that the boxer turned model changed her thoughts on the issue completely.

“Kourtney is ready to be in a healthy relationship and walk down the aisle with him,” a source told the outlet.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may recall, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her three children, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, proposed to her several times throughout their nine-year relationship but each time, Kardashian turned him down.

Now, years later, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be sold on the idea of marrying Bendjima, despite their substantial age difference and feels he is one hundred times more mature than Disick ever was. He’s also trilingual and recently impressed Kardashian with his French-speaking skills during a dinner date.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly getting help from her family as she plans for her reported fall wedding and according to Life & Style‘s report, she’s already asked her sisters, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to be her bridesmaids. As for her kids, her two sons will reportedly act as ring bearers while Penelope will act as flower girl.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together last fall and have continued to be seen together in the months since. Most recently, the couple embarked on a vacation to Europe, where they were spotted holding hands while taking in the sights of France.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 in the coming weeks. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]