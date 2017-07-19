‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Dean Unglert Says He’s Not Ready To Be ‘The Bachelor,’ Wants Peter Kraus In The Role

The Bachelorette fans watched as Dean Unglert was eliminated by Rachel Lindsay on this week’s all-new episode. The elimination was emotional as it took place after the hometown dates, and after Dean openly shared his rocky family life with Rachel. Soon after, many fans were calling for Unglert to become the next star of The Bachelor.

According to E! Online, Dean Unglert opened up about fans wanting him to be The Bachelor in 2018 and what he said might surprise many viewers. Dean claimed that he would consider being The Bachelor in the future, but that he didn’t think he’s emotionally mature enough to handle it at this stage in his life. However, Bachelorette fans will see Dean again as he’ll be appearing on this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

“I just don’t think I’m ready for it,” Dean admitted. “I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that.”

Dean went on to reveal that he thinks Peter Kraus, whom he said was his best friend during The Bachelorette process, would be the perfect choice to be the new Bachelor unless he’s already engaged to Rachel Lindsay.

As many fans know, spoilers have revealed that Peter allegedly comes in second place to Bryan Abasolo at the end of the season, which could leave him in the perfect position to become ABC’s new leading man. He’s in his thirties, has a successful career, and he is a very good looking man. In addition, fans seem to like him and would be interested in seeing him go through the process of finding his possible future wife. It seems likely that many women would apply to appear on the new season if Peter was named the new leading man.

However, ABC may decide to choose Rachel’s other suitor, Eric Bigger. Eric has revealed that he’s ready to find love and settle down. Since Rachel seemingly doesn’t choose him, he would also be a good choice to become the new Bachelor. If that did happen, ABC would have had their first black Bachelorette and Bachelor back to back.

