Meet The Putnams: New TLC Show To Focus On Another Duggar-Like Large Family, 10 Adults, 15 Kids, One House

Meet The Putnams is going to be a regular show on TLC! As The Hollywood Gossip reports, the Michigan family, which was featured in a one-off special on the network back in January, will now be joining the Duggars and the Busbys (of OutDaughtered fame) among the ranks of big reality-TV families.

If you watched the Meet The Putnams special back in January, you’d remember that the family consists of 10 adults and 15 children, all living under one roof. Unlike the comparably-large family, the Duggars, no one set of parents has a particularly large number of kids. Instead, the Putnam family consists of three generations living in the same house.

As MLive reported at the time, the family didn’t set out to have 25 people all living under one roof. It just happened.

Putnam family patriarch, Grandpa Bill Putnam, and his wife, Barb, raised four kids in their family home in Caro, Michigan, and all four of them went into the family business, Putman Developing and Demolition.

The oldest son, Billy, married Jennifer. Not unlike a lot of young couples, Billy and Jennifer had plenty of love but not much money, and they moved in with Billy’s parents. Before long, Jennifer was pregnant.

One baby gave way to two. Then, son Blake married Megan. They moved into the house and started having kids. Then Bill and Barb’s only daughter, Blair, married Jamie, and they started having kids.

Before anyone knew what was happening, 10 adults and 25 kids were all living under one roof.

Bill says that the family collectively realized that their lifestyle was working for them, so why change things?

“We all sat down and said, do we really want to continue doing this? We ultimately decided that we’re having a lot of fun. We voted and it was unanimous.”

That’s quite a contrast to the Duggars, reality-TVs other big family, who got where they are for religious reasons.

Still, their lives are no less hectic than those of the Duggars. The Putnams all share one bank account and two bathrooms.

What’s more, family dinners are basically mandatory. Every night at 6 p.m., the entire clan gathers around the dinner table. In fact, they make sure that there’s an extra place setting should visitors stop by to visit.

“It’s who we are – a welcoming family that loves being with people.”

Meet The Putnams returns to TLC as a regular series on September 11 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

