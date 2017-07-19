‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Seven Major Mistakes ‘GH’ Writers Made Recently – Mikkos, Alex, Valentin And More

General Hospital spoilers promise there might be more storyline mistakes and historical rewrites in store for the ABC soap despite that co-head writer Jean Passanante is retiring this month. Jean tweeted that she’s written scripts that will carry into September (or later) and the powers that be at GH have said her partner Shelly Altman will stick around. Frustrated fans have been quite vocal about blatant errors in GH history and numerous retcons (retroactive revision) to justify or cover changes in stories that defy known facts about events and characters.

As we prepare to say goodbye to one writing regime and hello to a different world order in the writers’ room at General Hospital, here is a look at seven recent mistakes that have drawn comment and ire from GH fans on social media.

1 – Spencer’s legacy and Mikkos’ will

Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) ransacked Wyndemere looking for Mikkos Cassadine’s (John Colicos) will to restore his legacy and family home to him. But Wyndemere never belonged to Mikkos. Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) owned it and then Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols). Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) sold it later, but Emily Quartermaine (Natalia Livingston) bought it back for him. When Nikolas signed over his assets to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), that’s when title transferred to Valentin. Mikkos’ will has nothing to do with Spoon Island and the Port Charles Cassadine castle.

2 – Liz and Hayden’s “rare” blood type

Last year, the writers made Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) half-sisters who share a rare blood type. Too bad the GH writers forgot that Liz’s medical bio revealed years ago and she was A+. But even if that was wrong, there’s more. Liz donated blood to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and Sonny later donated blood to both Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Also, Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) donated to Sonny once when he was shot. That means they all have the same blood type. Someone has cleaned off Liz’s blood type history off of the wikis, but fans know the truth. The rare blood type is a big mistake.

3 – Alex Devane was never a villain

Recently on General Hospital, fans got to meet Anna Devane’s twin sister Alex who was involved with the Valentin storyline. GH announced her as the “villainous” Dr. Alex Marick, but All My Children fans knew this was misbranding. You can read Anna and Alex’s complicated history on the Pine Valley wiki, but Alex was not a villain. She was brainwashed by a terrible mother, and once that was erased from her cranium, Alex was a caring sister and compassionate physician. Alex felt guilt over her past triggered by her poisonous mother and settled in Hungary with her husband. Not only was the past with Valentin fabricated but so is her acting the villain in Port Charles in the present day.

4 – Jake and Josslyn kidney fiasco

General Hospital fans were heartbroken back in 2011 with the gut-wrenching story of Jake Spencer’s (Hudson West) death and kidney donation to save Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). His death was great drama yet was all undone with Jake’s resurrection. Since then, mistake after mistake has been made trying to justify this upheaval. The video below shows brilliant neurosurgeon Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) confirming that Jake was brain dead after he operated on the kid. A known GH doc, Terrell Jackson (The Walking Dead‘s Khary Payton), performed the kidney transplant surgery and supervised the organ going from Jake to Josslyn. Changing that is not a retcon but a mistake.

5 – Charlotte’s birth certificate

Everything surrounding Charlotte Cassadine’s (Scarlett Fernandez) existence is hinky. Her birth certificate states she was born on May 29, 1992, yet the kid is in elementary school. Lulu Spencer’s (Emme Rylan) good embryo she made with Dante suddenly turned up bad despite repeat testing and that it was locked in high-security storage. That left one embryo missing – that was created by Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) with sperm from Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly). General Hospital hoped fans would believe that Helena stole sperm from Valentin, the man who was reportedly the only person on earth of whom she was scared. Lots of disbelief to suspend with this error.

6 – Valentin is not the big bad wolf promised

Since GH fans first heard of Valentin from Helena, it was whispered with terror from the wickedest woman on the ABC soap. How bad must Valentin be to scare Helena? She begged Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) to save her from Valentin and warned her sons to avoid the guy at all costs. What we’ve seen from this guy does not match this history. Nikolas is likely not dead since no body was found and he’s a known death faker. Valentin is a good father and misunderstood guy with an angsty hunchback past. If Nikolas turns up, there will be few bad deeds (other than that Chimera) thing on which to convict. And Spencer’s kidnapping is likely not tied to Valentin either. He’s a softie, not a villain.

7 – Jason errors abound

Ever since General Hospital introduced the premise that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) was on Cassadine Island with Helena, fans have been apoplectic. Jean Passanante argued with fans, insisting they didn’t know whether he was in Greece. In response, Jean was deluged with photos and video clips proving they were right and she was wrong and rewriting history. Jason was frozen, thawed, hit by a car, and got a new face, all very rapidly. Now that Steve Burton is returning, fans are bracing themselves for more mistakes and twisted history if he’s also Jason. Even minor events around Jason are rife with errors like recently when Sam reminded Jason he was at Helena’s will reading (he was not).

With Steve Burton rumored to begin shooting soon for new episodes to air in late August, it will be interesting to see if General Hospital writers will once again retcon Jason’s history or if they’re going for something fresh and will bring Burton back as a new character. What do you think of these recent GH mistakes? Are there other times you’ve noticed the GH writers contradicting history?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]