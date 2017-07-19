LuAnn De Lesseps Marriage: ‘RHONY’ Star Caught Flirting With Other Men Amid Tom D’Agostino Fight Drama?

LuAnn De Lesseps attended an event in the Big Apple on Tuesday night, and during the bash, the Real Housewives of New York City star allegedly ignored her husband, Tom D’Agostino.

Following news of marital trouble and a heated altercation earlier this month, the longtime reality star is accused of giving attention to other men when her husband, D’Agostino, accompanied her to the 3rd Annual Foodie Ball.

“He would talk to friends at the bar, while she mingled with guests. She would grab him once in a while just to make rounds,” an eyewitness told Radar Online on July 19.

According to the report, Tom D’Agostino ultimately ditched LuAnn De Lesseps halfway through the event and completely missed her speech for the cause. However, she reportedly didn’t mind and continued to focus her energy on the other attendees.

The Radar Online source went on to say that LuAnn De Lesseps was seen laughing at the bar with other men after her husband left, and at one point, she leaned on the shoulder of a mystery man.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino tied the knot on New Year’s Eve after facing tons of rumors regarding possible cheating by D’Agostino on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino may have only been married for months, but already, they have been faced with shocking allegations of turmoil in their relationship.

Earlier this week, according to a report by Page Six, it was noted that the longtime reality star’s marriage was hanging on by a thread after the pair was involved in a physical fight at a New York City restaurant earlier this month. As the outlet revealed, D’Agostino isn’t a fan of being on a reality television program and doesn’t want to deal with any of the scrutiny that comes with living life in the public eye.

To see more of LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]